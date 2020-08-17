India records over 57,000 fresh Covid-19 cases, 941 deaths in a day; over 50,000 died so far

India reported as many as 57,982 new coronavirus cases and 941 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country's coronavirus count has risen to 26,47,664 including 6,76,900 active cases, 19,19,843 discharged/migrated. The death toll due to coronavirus infection climbed to 50,921 with 941 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.
India on Sunday tested 7,31,697 samples to detect coronavirus infections in the country, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Monday. So far, the country has tested 3,00,41,400 samples.
India's coronavirus case fatality rate has continued to see the downward trend as it dropped to 1.93 per cent, the Union health ministry said on Monday. From 3.33 per cent on June 18, the case fatality rate has declined to 1.93 per cent. It also said that India's Covid case fatality rate is one of the lowest globally. Meanwhile, the country's recovery rate is nearing 72 per cent.
India has been reporting over 60,000 cases daily since August 7, barring August 11 when the country registered 53,601 new instances of the infection. India had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7.
State-wise coronavirus cases in India:
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|1145
|9
|1226
|98
|28
|4
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|85945
|2193
|201234
|10117
|2650
|88
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|888
|6
|1808
|37
|5
|4
|Assam
|21471
|619
|55215
|1929
|189
|7
|5
|Bihar
|31059
|1532
|72324
|3814
|461
|11
|6
|Chandigarh
|936
|73
|1137
|19
|29
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|5095
|288
|10235
|189
|141
|7
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|445
|12
|1431
|47
|2
|9
|Delhi
|10823
|666
|137561
|1310
|4196
|8
|10
|Goa
|3760
|7
|7775
|287
|104
|6
|11
|Gujarat
|14383
|142
|61512
|959
|2785
|20
|12
|Haryana
|7014
|71
|39601
|662
|538
|10
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1417
|75
|2720
|88
|19
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|6985
|167
|20943
|267
|542
|15
|15
|Jharkhand
|8112
|25
|14699
|675
|244
|16
|16
|Karnataka
|81528
|244
|141491
|6680
|3947
|116
|17
|Kerala
|15365
|421
|28894
|1099
|156
|10
|18
|Ladakh
|578
|14
|1356
|49
|14
|4
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|10312
|326
|34038
|685
|1105
|11
|20
|Maharashtra
|158705
|1986
|417123
|8837
|20037
|288
|21
|Manipur
|1921
|18
|2632
|194
|16
|3
|22
|Meghalaya
|693
|3
|675
|79
|6
|23
|Mizoram
|418
|3
|371
|15
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1964
|47
|1422
|101
|8
|25
|Odisha
|17430
|1364
|42277
|1550
|343
|10
|26
|Puducherry
|3179
|155
|4443
|219
|110
|4
|27
|Punjab
|10963
|556
|19431
|568
|812
|41
|28
|Rajasthan
|13816
|47
|46604
|1350
|876
|14
|29
|Sikkim
|493
|7
|673
|12
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|54019
|194
|278270
|6019
|5766
|125
|31
|Telengana
|21420
|1122
|70132
|2006
|703
|10
|32
|Tripura
|1859
|4
|5286
|135
|59
|4
|33
|Uttarakhand
|3923
|118
|8100
|352
|152
|1
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|51537
|100
|100432
|4201
|2449
|56
|35
|West Bengal
|27299
|80
|86771
|2935
|2428
|51
|Total#
|676900
|-544
|1919842
|57584
|50921
|941