India records over 57,000 fresh Covid-19 cases, 941 deaths in a day; over 50,000 died so far

India reported as many as 57,982 new coronavirus cases and 941 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country's coronavirus count has risen to 26,47,664 including 6,76,900 active cases, 19,19,843 discharged/migrated. The death toll due to coronavirus infection climbed to 50,921 with 941 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

India on Sunday tested 7,31,697 samples to detect coronavirus infections in the country, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Monday. So far, the country has tested 3,00,41,400 samples.

India's coronavirus case fatality rate has continued to see the downward trend as it dropped to 1.93 per cent, the Union health ministry said on Monday. From 3.33 per cent on June 18, the case fatality rate has declined to 1.93 per cent. It also said that India's Covid case fatality rate is one of the lowest globally. Meanwhile, the country's recovery rate is nearing 72 per cent.

India has been reporting over 60,000 cases daily since August 7, barring August 11 when the country registered 53,601 new instances of the infection. India had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7.

State-wise coronavirus cases in India:

1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1145 9 1226 98 28 4 2 Andhra Pradesh 85945 2193 201234 10117 2650 88 3 Arunachal Pradesh 888 6 1808 37 5 4 Assam 21471 619 55215 1929 189 7 5 Bihar 31059 1532 72324 3814 461 11 6 Chandigarh 936 73 1137 19 29 1 7 Chhattisgarh 5095 288 10235 189 141 7 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 445 12 1431 47 2 9 Delhi 10823 666 137561 1310 4196 8 10 Goa 3760 7 7775 287 104 6 11 Gujarat 14383 142 61512 959 2785 20 12 Haryana 7014 71 39601 662 538 10 13 Himachal Pradesh 1417 75 2720 88 19 14 Jammu and Kashmir 6985 167 20943 267 542 15 15 Jharkhand 8112 25 14699 675 244 16 16 Karnataka 81528 244 141491 6680 3947 116 17 Kerala 15365 421 28894 1099 156 10 18 Ladakh 578 14 1356 49 14 4 19 Madhya Pradesh 10312 326 34038 685 1105 11 20 Maharashtra 158705 1986 417123 8837 20037 288 21 Manipur 1921 18 2632 194 16 3 22 Meghalaya 693 3 675 79 6 23 Mizoram 418 3 371 15 0 24 Nagaland 1964 47 1422 101 8 25 Odisha 17430 1364 42277 1550 343 10 26 Puducherry 3179 155 4443 219 110 4 27 Punjab 10963 556 19431 568 812 41 28 Rajasthan 13816 47 46604 1350 876 14 29 Sikkim 493 7 673 12 1 30 Tamil Nadu 54019 194 278270 6019 5766 125 31 Telengana 21420 1122 70132 2006 703 10 32 Tripura 1859 4 5286 135 59 4 33 Uttarakhand 3923 118 8100 352 152 1 34 Uttar Pradesh 51537 100 100432 4201 2449 56 35 West Bengal 27299 80 86771 2935 2428 51 Total# 676900 -544 1919842 57584 50921 941

