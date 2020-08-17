Monday, August 17, 2020
     
India records over 57,000 fresh Covid-19 cases, 941 deaths in a day; over 50,000 died so far

India's coronavirus case fatality rate has continued to see the downward trend as it dropped to 1.93 per cent, the Union health ministry said on Monday. It also said that India's COVID 19 case fatality rate is one of the lowest globally. Meanwhile, the country's recovery rate is nearing 72 per cent.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 17, 2020 9:40 IST
India reported as many as 57,982 new coronavirus cases and 941 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country's coronavirus count has risen to 26,47,664 including 6,76,900 active cases, 19,19,843 discharged/migrated. The death toll due to coronavirus infection climbed to 50,921 with 941 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

India on Sunday tested 7,31,697 samples to detect coronavirus infections in the country, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Monday. So far, the country has tested 3,00,41,400 samples.

India's coronavirus case fatality rate has continued to see the downward trend as it dropped to 1.93 per cent, the Union health ministry said on Monday. From 3.33 per cent on June 18, the case fatality rate has declined to 1.93 per cent. It also said that India's Covid case fatality rate is one of the lowest globally. Meanwhile, the country's recovery rate is nearing 72 per cent.

India has been reporting over 60,000 cases daily since August 7, barring August 11 when the country registered 53,601 new instances of the infection. India had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7. 

State-wise coronavirus cases in India: 

1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1145 1226 98  28
2 Andhra Pradesh 85945 2193  201234 10117  2650 88 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 888 1808 37  5  
4 Assam 21471 619  55215 1929  189
5 Bihar 31059 1532  72324 3814  461 11 
6 Chandigarh 936 73  1137 19  29
7 Chhattisgarh 5095 288  10235 189  141
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 445 12  1431 47  2  
9 Delhi 10823 666  137561 1310  4196
10 Goa 3760 7775 287  104
11 Gujarat 14383 142  61512 959  2785 20 
12 Haryana 7014 71  39601 662  538 10 
13 Himachal Pradesh 1417 75  2720 88  19  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 6985 167  20943 267  542 15 
15 Jharkhand 8112 25  14699 675  244 16 
16 Karnataka 81528 244  141491 6680  3947 116 
17 Kerala 15365 421  28894 1099  156 10 
18 Ladakh 578 14  1356 49  14
19 Madhya Pradesh 10312 326  34038 685  1105 11 
20 Maharashtra 158705 1986  417123 8837  20037 288 
21 Manipur 1921 18  2632 194  16
22 Meghalaya 693 675 79  6  
23 Mizoram 418 371 15  0  
24 Nagaland 1964 47  1422 101  8  
25 Odisha 17430 1364  42277 1550  343 10 
26 Puducherry 3179 155  4443 219  110
27 Punjab 10963 556  19431 568  812 41 
28 Rajasthan 13816 47  46604 1350  876 14 
29 Sikkim 493 673 12  1  
30 Tamil Nadu 54019 194  278270 6019  5766 125 
31 Telengana 21420 1122  70132 2006  703 10 
32 Tripura 1859 5286 135  59
33 Uttarakhand 3923 118  8100 352  152
34 Uttar Pradesh 51537 100  100432 4201  2449 56 
35 West Bengal 27299 80  86771 2935  2428 51 
Total# 676900 -544  1919842 57584  50921 941 

 

