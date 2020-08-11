India records over 53,000 COVID-19 cases, 871 deaths in 24 hours; tally crosses to 2.2 million

India reported over 50,000 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours and 871 deaths on Tuesday. As per the latest data issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India has recorded 53,601 cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 2,268,675. Out of these 6,39,929 cases are still active while 15,83,489 people have recovered after contracting the virus.
The death toll due to COVID-19 in India has breached 45,000-mark taking the overall toll to 45,257. In the last 24 hours, over 800 deaths have been reported in the country.
India's COVID-19 cases have jumped from 10 lakh to 22 lakh in 24 days, with over 60,000 infections reported daily in the last four days, an analysis of the Health Ministry data showed on Monday.
India has the third-highest number of confirmed cases, behind the US and Brazil. The three countries have been reporting a high number of COVID-19 cases as compared with other nations.
India breached the one million-mark on July 17, reporting 10,03,832 COVID-19 cases and 25,602 deaths. On August 7, the total number of COVID-19 cases stood at 20,27,074 with 41,585 deaths.
It took 110 days for COVID-19 cases in the country to reach 1 lakh, another fortnight to reach 2 lakh-mark on June 3. In the next 18 days, the COVID tally zoomed past 4 lakh.
On July 17, the cases crossed the 10 lakh-mark, while on July 29 the cases rose to 15 lakh and on August 7, the grim 20-lakh mark was crossed.
In the next three days, the tally crossed the 22 lakh-mark and now stands at 22,15,074. The death toll has climbed to 44,386, according to the government data.
COVID-19 Statewise Status
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|896
|709
|20
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|87773
|145636
|2116
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|636
|1592
|3
|4
|Assam
|18000
|43586
|151
|5
|Bihar
|28065
|54088
|397
|6
|Chandigarh
|566
|1004
|25
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|3336
|9013
|99
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|444
|1167
|2
|9
|Delhi
|10346
|131657
|4131
|10
|Goa
|2741
|6208
|80
|11
|Gujarat
|14055
|55304
|2672
|12
|Haryana
|6448
|35492
|489
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1241
|2205
|17
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7514
|17375
|478
|15
|Jharkhand
|8811
|9724
|188
|16
|Karnataka
|79916
|99126
|3312
|17
|Kerala
|12784
|22616
|115
|18
|Ladakh
|471
|1237
|9
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|9202
|29674
|1015
|20
|Maharashtra
|148042
|358421
|18050
|21
|Manipur
|1720
|2122
|11
|22
|Meghalaya
|610
|498
|6
|23
|Mizoram
|300
|323
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|2030
|973
|8
|25
|Odisha
|14148
|33021
|286
|26
|Puducherry
|2180
|3355
|89
|27
|Punjab
|8550
|15735
|604
|28
|Rajasthan
|13810
|39060
|800
|29
|Sikkim
|399
|510
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|53099
|244675
|5041
|31
|Telengana
|22628
|59374
|645
|32
|Tripura
|1673
|4656
|43
|33
|Uttarakhand
|3586
|6301
|134
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|47878
|76724
|2120
|35
|West Bengal
|26031
|70328
|2100
|Total#
|639929
|1583489
|45257