India records over 53,000 COVID-19 cases, 871 deaths in 24 hours; tally crosses to 2.2 million

Image Source : AP India records over 60,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; tally crosses to 2.2 million, death toll near 45,000

India reported over 50,000 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours and 871 deaths on Tuesday. As per the latest data issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India has recorded 53,601 cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 2,268,675. Out of these 6,39,929 cases are still active while 15,83,489 people have recovered after contracting the virus.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in India has breached 45,000-mark taking the overall toll to 45,257. In the last 24 hours, over 800 deaths have been reported in the country.

India's COVID-19 cases have jumped from 10 lakh to 22 lakh in 24 days, with over 60,000 infections reported daily in the last four days, an analysis of the Health Ministry data showed on Monday.

India has the third-highest number of confirmed cases, behind the US and Brazil. The three countries have been reporting a high number of COVID-19 cases as compared with other nations.

India breached the one million-mark on July 17, reporting 10,03,832 COVID-19 cases and 25,602 deaths. On August 7, the total number of COVID-19 cases stood at 20,27,074 with 41,585 deaths.

It took 110 days for COVID-19 cases in the country to reach 1 lakh, another fortnight to reach 2 lakh-mark on June 3. In the next 18 days, the COVID tally zoomed past 4 lakh.

On July 17, the cases crossed the 10 lakh-mark, while on July 29 the cases rose to 15 lakh and on August 7, the grim 20-lakh mark was crossed.

In the next three days, the tally crossed the 22 lakh-mark and now stands at 22,15,074. The death toll has climbed to 44,386, according to the government data.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 896 709 20 2 Andhra Pradesh 87773 145636 2116 3 Arunachal Pradesh 636 1592 3 4 Assam 18000 43586 151 5 Bihar 28065 54088 397 6 Chandigarh 566 1004 25 7 Chhattisgarh 3336 9013 99 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 444 1167 2 9 Delhi 10346 131657 4131 10 Goa 2741 6208 80 11 Gujarat 14055 55304 2672 12 Haryana 6448 35492 489 13 Himachal Pradesh 1241 2205 17 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7514 17375 478 15 Jharkhand 8811 9724 188 16 Karnataka 79916 99126 3312 17 Kerala 12784 22616 115 18 Ladakh 471 1237 9 19 Madhya Pradesh 9202 29674 1015 20 Maharashtra 148042 358421 18050 21 Manipur 1720 2122 11 22 Meghalaya 610 498 6 23 Mizoram 300 323 0 24 Nagaland 2030 973 8 25 Odisha 14148 33021 286 26 Puducherry 2180 3355 89 27 Punjab 8550 15735 604 28 Rajasthan 13810 39060 800 29 Sikkim 399 510 1 30 Tamil Nadu 53099 244675 5041 31 Telengana 22628 59374 645 32 Tripura 1673 4656 43 33 Uttarakhand 3586 6301 134 34 Uttar Pradesh 47878 76724 2120 35 West Bengal 26031 70328 2100 Total# 639929 1583489 45257

