2/3rd of India's coronavirus infected recovered; total cases notch up to 15.3 lakh India's coronavirus cases have notched up to 15.3 lakh as over 48,000 cases come to light in the last 24 hours. As per latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India has had 15,31,669 reported cases of coronavirus out of these 9,88,030 have recovered. Active cases in the country now stand at 5,09,447.