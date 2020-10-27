India records 36,469 new coronavirus cases, lowest in 103 days; recovery rate zooms past 90%

Image Source : PTI coronavirus

India on Tuesday recorded about 36,469 new cases of the novel coronavirus, which is the lowest number of single-day cases in the last three months. According to the health ministry figures published 8 am on Tuesday, 488 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. New coronavirus infections reported in India in a span of 24 hours dropped below 40,000 for the first time in months.

With this, India's total COVID-19 cases have surged to 7,946,429 while death toll mounts to 1,19,502. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.50 per cent. Total active cases stood at 6,25,857 which comprises 7.88 per cent of the total caseload, the ministry data said. As many as 72,01,070 people have recuperated pushing the national recovery rate to 90.62 per cent, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry.

The active cases of coronavirus infections remained below 7 lakh for four days in a row. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 10,44,20,894 samples have been tested up to October 24 with 9,58,116 samples being tested on Monday.

The country's infection tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past the 50 lakh-mark on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11. India comes in second place in terms of cases at 7,864,811, while the country's death toll soared to 1,18,534.

A LOOK AT STATEWISE TALLY

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 198 3997 58 Andhra Pradesh 28770 773548 6606 Arunachal Pradesh 2174 12182 35 Assam 14891 188587 908 Bihar 9355 201942 1058 Chandigarh 633 13230 222 Chhattisgarh 22093 153654 1861 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 50 3176 2 Delhi 25786 327390 6312 Goa 2517 39433 582 Gujarat 13716 150513 3690 Haryana 10154 147566 1737 Himachal Pradesh 2511 17782 293 Jammu and Kashmir 7296 83485 1444 Jharkhand 5666 93368 872 Karnataka 75442 719558 10947 Kerala 93848 302017 1352 Ladakh 691 5216 71 Madhya Pradesh 10857 154222 2890 Maharashtra 134657 1470660 43348 Manipur 4223 13057 144 Meghalaya 1514 7471 81 Mizoram 315 2212 0 Nagaland 1838 6792 33 Odisha 15331 266105 1259 Puducherry 3758 29990 588 Punjab 4219 123047 4125 Rajasthan 16233 169962 1853 Sikkim 245 3530 65 Tamil Nadu 29268 671489 10956 Telengana 17890 213466 1315 Tripura 1796 28153 344 Uttarakhand 4080 55663 1001 Uttar Pradesh 26652 438521 6904 West Bengal 37190 310086 6546 Total# 625857 7201070 119502

