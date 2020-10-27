India records 36,469 new coronavirus cases, lowest in 103 days; recovery rate zooms past 90%

India on Tuesday recorded about 36,469 new cases of the novel coronavirus, which is the lowest number of single-day cases in the last three months. According to the health ministry figures published 8 am on Tuesday, 488 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. New coronavirus infections reported in India in a span of 24 hours dropped below 40,000 for the first time in months.
With this, India's total COVID-19 cases have surged to 7,946,429 while death toll mounts to 1,19,502. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.50 per cent. Total active cases stood at 6,25,857 which comprises 7.88 per cent of the total caseload, the ministry data said. As many as 72,01,070 people have recuperated pushing the national recovery rate to 90.62 per cent, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry.
The active cases of coronavirus infections remained below 7 lakh for four days in a row. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 10,44,20,894 samples have been tested up to October 24 with 9,58,116 samples being tested on Monday.
The country's infection tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past the 50 lakh-mark on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11. India comes in second place in terms of cases at 7,864,811, while the country's death toll soared to 1,18,534.
A LOOK AT STATEWISE TALLY
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|198
|3997
|58
|Andhra Pradesh
|28770
|773548
|6606
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2174
|12182
|35
|Assam
|14891
|188587
|908
|Bihar
|9355
|201942
|1058
|Chandigarh
|633
|13230
|222
|Chhattisgarh
|22093
|153654
|1861
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|50
|3176
|2
|Delhi
|25786
|327390
|6312
|Goa
|2517
|39433
|582
|Gujarat
|13716
|150513
|3690
|Haryana
|10154
|147566
|1737
|Himachal Pradesh
|2511
|17782
|293
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7296
|83485
|1444
|Jharkhand
|5666
|93368
|872
|Karnataka
|75442
|719558
|10947
|Kerala
|93848
|302017
|1352
|Ladakh
|691
|5216
|71
|Madhya Pradesh
|10857
|154222
|2890
|Maharashtra
|134657
|1470660
|43348
|Manipur
|4223
|13057
|144
|Meghalaya
|1514
|7471
|81
|Mizoram
|315
|2212
|0
|Nagaland
|1838
|6792
|33
|Odisha
|15331
|266105
|1259
|Puducherry
|3758
|29990
|588
|Punjab
|4219
|123047
|4125
|Rajasthan
|16233
|169962
|1853
|Sikkim
|245
|3530
|65
|Tamil Nadu
|29268
|671489
|10956
|Telengana
|17890
|213466
|1315
|Tripura
|1796
|28153
|344
|Uttarakhand
|4080
|55663
|1001
|Uttar Pradesh
|26652
|438521
|6904
|West Bengal
|37190
|310086
|6546
|Total#
|625857
|7201070
|119502