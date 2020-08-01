Saturday, August 01, 2020
     
  4. Over 57,000 cases in last 24 hours as India's COVID-19 tally inches closer to 17 lakh

India's coronavirus case tally surged by over 57,000 in the last 24 hours, highest-ever single-day spike. As per latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India has had 16,95,988 cases of COVID-19 out of which 10,57,805 have recovered while 36,511 people have succumbed to the illness. Currently, there are 5,65,103 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

New Delhi Updated on: August 01, 2020 9:41 IST
Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu continue to be the states with the maximum rise in cases in the last 24 hours. 

Meanwhile, coronavirus vaccine trials have been going on full throttle across 12 medical facilities. COVAXIN, India's indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine is in the clinical trial phase. 

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 266 41  201   4
Andhra Pradesh 69252 5481  60024 4618  1281 68 
Arunachal Pradesh 654 76  827 150  3  
Assam 9233 862  29080 1248  94
Bihar 16845 1363  31350 1030  282
Chandigarh 355 647 36  14  
Chhattisgarh 2789 66  5921 285  51
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 394 18  668 20  2  
Delhi 10743 27  119724 1091  3936 29 
Goa 1657 4005 221  42
Gujarat 13793 258  44074 879  2418 22 
Haryana 6497 301  27340 920  417
Himachal Pradesh 1105 48  1387 55  14  
Jammu and Kashmir 7662 87  11842 520  365 17 
Jharkhand 5888 160  4176 141  103
Karnataka 69708 2252  46694 3793  2230 83 
Kerala 10074 290  12159 794  70
Ladakh 277 16  1094 14  7
Madhya Pradesh 8454 97  21657 723  857 14 
Maharashtra 148454 2021  248615 8860  14729 266 
Manipur 829 10  1672 33  4
Meghalaya 588 16  210 5  
Mizoram 174 234 19  0  
Nagaland 936 23  625 30  5  
Odisha 10463 386  19746 807  169 10 
Puducherry 1292 36  1958 84  48
Punjab 4577 205  10509 296  370
Rajasthan 11097 352  28385 816  663 13 
Sikkim 395 214 16  1  
Tamil Nadu 57962 472  178178 5295  3838 97 
Telengana 15640 977  44572 821  505 13 
Tripura 1723 63  2962 284  21  
Uttarakhand 2993 10  3996 185  76
Uttar Pradesh 32649 2652  46803 996  1587 57 
West Bengal 19900 248  46256 2140  1536 46 
Total# 545318 17076  1057805 37223  35747 779 

