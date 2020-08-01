Over 57,000 cases in last 24 hours as India's COVID-19 tally inches closer to 17 lakh

India's coronavirus case tally surged by over 57,000 in the last 24 hours, highest-ever single-day spike. As per latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India has had 16,95,988 cases of COVID-19 out of which 10,57,805 have recovered while 36,511 people have succumbed to the illness. Currently, there are 5,65,103 active COVID-19 cases in the country.
Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu continue to be the states with the maximum rise in cases in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, coronavirus vaccine trials have been going on full throttle across 12 medical facilities. COVAXIN, India's indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine is in the clinical trial phase.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|266
|41
|201
|4
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|69252
|5481
|60024
|4618
|1281
|68
|Arunachal Pradesh
|654
|76
|827
|150
|3
|Assam
|9233
|862
|29080
|1248
|94
|2
|Bihar
|16845
|1363
|31350
|1030
|282
|4
|Chandigarh
|355
|2
|647
|36
|14
|Chhattisgarh
|2789
|66
|5921
|285
|51
|3
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|394
|18
|668
|20
|2
|Delhi
|10743
|27
|119724
|1091
|3936
|29
|Goa
|1657
|9
|4005
|221
|42
|3
|Gujarat
|13793
|258
|44074
|879
|2418
|22
|Haryana
|6497
|301
|27340
|920
|417
|4
|Himachal Pradesh
|1105
|48
|1387
|55
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7662
|87
|11842
|520
|365
|17
|Jharkhand
|5888
|160
|4176
|141
|103
|5
|Karnataka
|69708
|2252
|46694
|3793
|2230
|83
|Kerala
|10074
|290
|12159
|794
|70
|2
|Ladakh
|277
|16
|1094
|14
|7
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|8454
|97
|21657
|723
|857
|14
|Maharashtra
|148454
|2021
|248615
|8860
|14729
|266
|Manipur
|829
|10
|1672
|33
|4
|4
|Meghalaya
|588
|16
|210
|3
|5
|Mizoram
|174
|9
|234
|19
|0
|Nagaland
|936
|23
|625
|30
|5
|Odisha
|10463
|386
|19746
|807
|169
|10
|Puducherry
|1292
|36
|1958
|84
|48
|1
|Punjab
|4577
|205
|10509
|296
|370
|9
|Rajasthan
|11097
|352
|28385
|816
|663
|13
|Sikkim
|395
|2
|214
|16
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|57962
|472
|178178
|5295
|3838
|97
|Telengana
|15640
|977
|44572
|821
|505
|13
|Tripura
|1723
|63
|2962
|284
|21
|Uttarakhand
|2993
|10
|3996
|185
|76
|4
|Uttar Pradesh
|32649
|2652
|46803
|996
|1587
|57
|West Bengal
|19900
|248
|46256
|2140
|1536
|46
|Total#
|545318
|17076
|1057805
|37223
|35747
|779