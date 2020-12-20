India reports 26,624 new COVID-19 cases, 341 deaths in 24 hours;

India on Sunday recorded 26,624 new cases of coronavirus disease and 341 related deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally over the 10 million mark, according to the Union health ministry. The country’s number of Covid cases mounted to 10,031,223. With 341 more deaths reported in a day, the total fatality rose to 1,45,477 so far.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 95,80,402 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.51 per cent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.
There are 3,05,344 active cases of the coronavirus disease in the country which constitute 3.04 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 16,11,98,195 samples have been tested up to December 19, of which 11,07,681 were conducted on Saturday.
A Look At Statewise Coronavirus Tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|95
|4719
|61
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|4355
|866856
|7074
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|241
|16333
|55
|4
|Assam
|3526
|210808
|1012
|5
|Bihar
|5205
|239109
|1347
|6
|Chandigarh
|494
|18244
|306
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|17040
|246054
|3172
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|9
|3352
|2
|9
|Delhi
|10358
|595305
|10251
|10
|Goa
|978
|48280
|718
|11
|Gujarat
|12127
|217935
|4227
|12
|Haryana
|6079
|248172
|2816
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|5966
|45174
|870
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|4076
|112093
|1837
|15
|Jharkhand
|1718
|110125
|1010
|16
|Karnataka
|14389
|881882
|12004
|17
|Kerala
|60558
|636814
|2786
|18
|Ladakh
|423
|8723
|124
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|11446
|215211
|3468
|20
|Maharashtra
|62218
|1781841
|48648
|21
|Manipur
|1750
|25512
|336
|22
|Meghalaya
|557
|12531
|133
|23
|Mizoram
|158
|3957
|7
|24
|Nagaland
|538
|11230
|73
|25
|Odisha
|2720
|321309
|1832
|26
|Puducherry
|339
|36752
|624
|27
|Punjab
|5837
|151679
|5189
|28
|Rajasthan
|12779
|282631
|2608
|29
|Sikkim
|401
|5037
|123
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|9692
|784117
|11968
|31
|Telengana
|6888
|273013
|1513
|32
|Tripura
|257
|32532
|378
|33
|Uttarakhand
|6074
|78371
|1408
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|17593
|547631
|8177
|35
|West Bengal
|18460
|507070
|9320
|Total#
|305344
|9580402
|145477