India reports 26,624 new COVID-19 cases, 341 deaths in 24 hours;

India on Sunday recorded 26,624 new cases of coronavirus disease and 341 related deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally over the 10 million mark, according to the Union health ministry. The country’s number of Covid cases mounted to 10,031,223. With 341 more deaths reported in a day, the total fatality rose to 1,45,477 so far.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 95,80,402 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.51 per cent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

There are 3,05,344 active cases of the coronavirus disease in the country which constitute 3.04 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 16,11,98,195 samples have been tested up to December 19, of which 11,07,681 were conducted on Saturday.

A Look At Statewise Coronavirus Tally:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 95 4719 61 2 Andhra Pradesh 4355 866856 7074 3 Arunachal Pradesh 241 16333 55 4 Assam 3526 210808 1012 5 Bihar 5205 239109 1347 6 Chandigarh 494 18244 306 7 Chhattisgarh 17040 246054 3172 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 9 3352 2 9 Delhi 10358 595305 10251 10 Goa 978 48280 718 11 Gujarat 12127 217935 4227 12 Haryana 6079 248172 2816 13 Himachal Pradesh 5966 45174 870 14 Jammu and Kashmir 4076 112093 1837 15 Jharkhand 1718 110125 1010 16 Karnataka 14389 881882 12004 17 Kerala 60558 636814 2786 18 Ladakh 423 8723 124 19 Madhya Pradesh 11446 215211 3468 20 Maharashtra 62218 1781841 48648 21 Manipur 1750 25512 336 22 Meghalaya 557 12531 133 23 Mizoram 158 3957 7 24 Nagaland 538 11230 73 25 Odisha 2720 321309 1832 26 Puducherry 339 36752 624 27 Punjab 5837 151679 5189 28 Rajasthan 12779 282631 2608 29 Sikkim 401 5037 123 30 Tamil Nadu 9692 784117 11968 31 Telengana 6888 273013 1513 32 Tripura 257 32532 378 33 Uttarakhand 6074 78371 1408 34 Uttar Pradesh 17593 547631 8177 35 West Bengal 18460 507070 9320 Total# 305344 9580402 145477

