24,879 COVID-19 cases, 487 deaths in 24 hours; India's tally rises to 7.67 lakh India's coronavirus case tally has risen to 7.67 lakh as 24,879 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. India has also registered 487 single day deaths. The overall death toll in the country has risen to 21,129 while the number of recovered patients has gone up to 476,378. India currently has 269,789 active COVID-19 cases.

Image Source : PTI 24,879 COVID-19 cases, 487 deaths in 24 hours; India's tally rises to 7.67 lakh India's coronavirus case tally has risen to 7.67 lakh as 24,879 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. India has also registered 487 single day deaths. The overall death toll in the country has risen to 21,129 while the number of recovered patients has gone up to 476,378. India currently has 269,789 active COVID-19 cases. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured Deaths Total cases Andaman and Nicobar Islands 72 77 0 149 Andhra Pradesh 10894 11101 264 22259 Arunachal Pradesh 176 109 2 287 Assam 4591 8729 16 13336 Bihar 3528 9554 107 13189 Chandigarh 104 402 7 513 Chhattisgarh 676 2835 14 3525 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 224 184 0 408 Delhi 23452 78199 3213 104864 Goa 824 1207 8 2039 Gujarat 9051 27289 1993 38333 Haryana 4302 14106 282 18690 Himachal Pradesh 257 833 11 1101 Jammu and Kashmir 3545 5567 149 9261 Jharkhand 904 2170 22 3096 Karnataka 16531 11876 470 28877 Kerala 2609 3559 27 6195 Ladakh 204 836 1 1041 Madhya Pradesh 3420 11987 629 16036 Maharashtra 91084 123192 9448 223724 Manipur 642 793 0 1435 Meghalaya 36 43 1 80 Mizoram 64 133 0 197 Nagaland 353 304 0 657 Odisha 3570 7006 48 10624 Puducherry 514 480 14 1008 Punjab 1901 4828 178 6907 Rajasthan 4715 16866 482 22063 Sikkim 62 71 0 133 Tamil Nadu 46483 74167 1700 122350 Telangana 11933 17279 324 29536 Tripura 436 1324 1 1761 Uttarakhand 562 2650 46 3258 Uttar Pradesh 9980 20331 845 31156 West Bengal 7705 16291 827 24823 Cases being reassigned to states 4385 4385 Total# 269789 476378 21129 767296 Latest News on Coronavirus Latest India News Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage Coronavirus

COVID-19