  4. 24,879 COVID-19 cases, 487 deaths in 24 hours; India's tally rises to 7.67 lakh

India's coronavirus case tally has risen to 7.67 lakh as 24,879 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. India has also registered 487 single day deaths. The overall death toll in the country has risen to 21,129 while the number of recovered patients has gone up to 476,378. India currently has 269,789 active COVID-19 cases. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 09, 2020 10:27 IST
Image Source : PTI

Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured Deaths Total cases
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 72 77 0 149
Andhra Pradesh 10894 11101 264 22259
Arunachal Pradesh 176 109 2 287
Assam 4591 8729 16 13336
Bihar 3528 9554 107 13189
Chandigarh 104 402 7 513
Chhattisgarh 676 2835 14 3525
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 224 184 0 408
Delhi 23452 78199 3213 104864
Goa 824 1207 8 2039
Gujarat 9051 27289 1993 38333
Haryana 4302 14106 282 18690
Himachal Pradesh 257 833 11 1101
Jammu and Kashmir 3545 5567 149 9261
Jharkhand 904 2170 22 3096
Karnataka 16531 11876 470 28877
Kerala 2609 3559 27 6195
Ladakh 204 836 1 1041
Madhya Pradesh 3420 11987 629 16036
Maharashtra 91084 123192 9448 223724
Manipur 642 793 0 1435
Meghalaya 36 43 1 80
Mizoram 64 133 0 197
Nagaland 353 304 0 657
Odisha 3570 7006 48 10624
Puducherry 514 480 14 1008
Punjab 1901 4828 178 6907
Rajasthan 4715 16866 482 22063
Sikkim 62 71 0 133
Tamil Nadu 46483 74167 1700 122350
Telangana 11933 17279 324 29536
Tripura 436 1324 1 1761
Uttarakhand 562 2650 46 3258
Uttar Pradesh 9980 20331 845 31156
West Bengal 7705 16291 827 24823
Cases being reassigned to states 4385     4385
Total# 269789 476378 21129 767296

 

