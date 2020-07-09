24,879 COVID-19 cases, 487 deaths in 24 hours; India's tally rises to 7.67 lakh

India's coronavirus case tally has risen to 7.67 lakh as 24,879 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. India has also registered 487 single day deaths. The overall death toll in the country has risen to 21,129 while the number of recovered patients has gone up to 476,378. India currently has 269,789 active COVID-19 cases.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured
|Deaths
|Total cases
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|72
|77
|0
|149
|Andhra Pradesh
|10894
|11101
|264
|22259
|Arunachal Pradesh
|176
|109
|2
|287
|Assam
|4591
|8729
|16
|13336
|Bihar
|3528
|9554
|107
|13189
|Chandigarh
|104
|402
|7
|513
|Chhattisgarh
|676
|2835
|14
|3525
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|224
|184
|0
|408
|Delhi
|23452
|78199
|3213
|104864
|Goa
|824
|1207
|8
|2039
|Gujarat
|9051
|27289
|1993
|38333
|Haryana
|4302
|14106
|282
|18690
|Himachal Pradesh
|257
|833
|11
|1101
|Jammu and Kashmir
|3545
|5567
|149
|9261
|Jharkhand
|904
|2170
|22
|3096
|Karnataka
|16531
|11876
|470
|28877
|Kerala
|2609
|3559
|27
|6195
|Ladakh
|204
|836
|1
|1041
|Madhya Pradesh
|3420
|11987
|629
|16036
|Maharashtra
|91084
|123192
|9448
|223724
|Manipur
|642
|793
|0
|1435
|Meghalaya
|36
|43
|1
|80
|Mizoram
|64
|133
|0
|197
|Nagaland
|353
|304
|0
|657
|Odisha
|3570
|7006
|48
|10624
|Puducherry
|514
|480
|14
|1008
|Punjab
|1901
|4828
|178
|6907
|Rajasthan
|4715
|16866
|482
|22063
|Sikkim
|62
|71
|0
|133
|Tamil Nadu
|46483
|74167
|1700
|122350
|Telangana
|11933
|17279
|324
|29536
|Tripura
|436
|1324
|1
|1761
|Uttarakhand
|562
|2650
|46
|3258
|Uttar Pradesh
|9980
|20331
|845
|31156
|West Bengal
|7705
|16291
|827
|24823
|Cases being reassigned to states
|4385
|4385
|Total#
|269789
|476378
|21129
|767296