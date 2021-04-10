At 1,45,384, India records biggest ever single-day COVID-19 spike; death toll at 1,68,436

Image Source : AP At 1,45,384, India records biggest single-day COVID-19 spike ever; death toll at 1,68,436

India reports 1,45,384 new COVID19 cases, 77,567 discharges, and 794 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. Of these, Maharashtra reporting 58,993 cases, Chhattisgarh 10,662 cases, Uttar Pradesh 9,695, Delhi 8,521 cases and Karnataka 7,955 within a span of 24 hours.

With 1,45,384 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India recorded the biggest single-day spike ever on Saturday, according to Union Health Ministry. India reported 794 deaths, the highest fatalities in a day since October 18, 2020.

The country’s Covid-19 caseload currently stands at 1,32,05,926. There are 10,46,631 active cases, 1,19,90,859 recoveries, and 1,68,436 deaths.

According to ICMR, The total number of samples tested up to April 9 is 25,52,14,803 including 11,73,219 samples tested

ALSO READ: Maharashtra records 58,993 coronavirus cases, 301 deaths

Latest India News