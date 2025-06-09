India constructing 25 more Green Express Highways, will change whole map of country, says Nitin Gadkari Nitin Gadkari said that the Centre is constructing highways over 3,000 km for port connectivity and for religious tourism, it has made highways worth more than Rs 1 lakh crores.

New Delhi:

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said the Central government is making about 25 more Green Express Highways which will change the whole map of India. He added that the Centre is making roads worth Rs 1.5 lakh crores to free Delhi from the problems of traffic jams and pollution.

Making roads worth Rs 1.5 lakh crores to free Delhi from traffic jams

"We are building so many highways in Delhi that we will reach from Delhi to Dehradun in 2 hours, Delhi to Amritsar in 3.5-4 hours, Delhi to Katra in 6 hours, Delhi to Srinagar in 8 hours, Delhi to Jaipur in 2 hours, Chennai to Bengaluru in 2 hours, Bengaluru to Mysuru in 1 hour, Meerut to Delhi in 50 minutes. We are making about 25 more Green Express Highways like this, and I think this will change the whole map of India...We are constructing the Kedarnath and Hemkund ropeways in Uttarakhand... We are making roads worth Rs 1.5 lakh crores to free Delhi from the problems of traffic jams and pollution,” he said.

36 new tunnels coming up between Srinagar and Jammu

Nitin Gadkari added that The Centre is building 36 tunnels between Srinagar and Jammu and out of which 23 have been completed and 4-5 tunnels are under construction.

“If you leave from Manali to Rohtang Pass today, it would take 8 minutes via Atal Tunnel, which used to take 3.5 hours earlier... We are building 36 tunnels between Srinagar and Jammu. Out of which 23 have been completed. 4-5 tunnels are under construction... The distance of 240 km from Delhi to Chennai has been reduced. This has fulfilled our childhood dream of going from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari. We are building so many highways in Delhi,” he said.

Highways over 3,000 km under construction for port connectivity

Nitin Gadkari further added that the Centre is constructing around highways over 3,000 km for port connectivity and for religious tourism, the Centre has made highways worth more than Rs 1 lakh crores. “Furthermore, we are making highways worth more than Rs 1 lakh crores. We have finished the Buddha circuit in Rs 22,000 crores. When people come from South Asia, Indonesia, Malaysia, China, Singapore, Japan, to the birthplace of Lord Gautam Buddha, they want to visit several places and tourism has also increased. The Char Dham-Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri, its traffic has increased three times. Now, we are making a ropeway to Kedarnath, which is also a project worth Rs 12,000 crores. 85-90% work of the road connecting Kailash Mansarovar to Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand has also been completed,” he said.

Nitin Gahdkari on 11 years of Modi govt

Talking about 11 years of the Modi government, Gadkari said it is the dream of Prime Minister Modi that India becomes a Vishwa Guru, third largest economy in the world and a 5 trillion dollar economy.

“To fulfil this dream, we will have to increase exports; only then will there be growth in the agricultural, service, and industrial sectors. Our biggest problem was that the logistics cost of our country was 16%, China was at 8%, America and other European countries were at 12%. Now, the kind of roads we have made, our logistics cost has decreased by 6% and by next year, we will come to 9%...Our exports will increase, we will become more competitive and our country will become a Vishwa Guru," he said.