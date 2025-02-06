India condemns vandalism of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's residence in Bangladesh: 'It is regrettable...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI External affairs minister S Jaishankar.

India on Thursday strongly condemned the destruction of Bangladesh's founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's residence in Dhaka. The incident occurred on February 5, when thousands of protestors set fire to the iconic house, causing massive damage.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in India expressed deep concern over the attack, highlighting the historical and cultural importance of the residence. India called for the perpetrators to be held accountable and stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region. “It is sad that this historic residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, a symbol of the heroic resistance of the people of Bangladesh against the forces of occupation and oppression, was burnt down on 5 February 2025," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement.

The Ministry of External Affairs further emphasised the significant role of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's residence in shaping Bangladesh's national identity. "All those who value the freedom struggle that nurtured Bangla identity and pride are aware of the importance of this residence for the national consciousness of Bangladesh. This act of vandalism should be strongly condemned," the statement read.

Bangladesh protesters demolish houses

It should be noted here that the violent demonstrators also demolished the houses of leaders of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League and defaced murals of Mujibur Rahman after deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's live online address here. Several thousand people rallied on Wednesday in front of Hasina's father Mujibur Rahman's house in the capital’s Dhanmondi area, which had earlier been turned into a memorial museum. The rally followed a social media call for a “Bulldozer Procession” as Hasina was supposed to deliver her address.

On Thursday, Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also lodged a strong protest with the Indian Government over the "false and fabricated" comments and statements continuously being made on different platforms including social media, by the country's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina aimed at instigating instability. Through a protest note, handed over to the Acting High Commissioner of India in Dhaka, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said that it conveyed the deep concern, disappointment and serious reservation of the Government of Bangladesh, as such statements are hurting the sentiments of the people in Bangladesh. The Bangladesh foreign ministry also emphasized that such activities by her, are considered as a hostile act towards Bangladesh and are not conducive to the efforts at establishing a healthy relationship between the two countries, it added.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: Sheikh Hasina reacts after mob sets her father's house on fire in Dhaka: 'History cannot be wiped out'