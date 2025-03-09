India condemns vandalism at Hindu temple in California: 'Despicable act' Hindu Temple vandalised in California: New Delhi also called for adequate security to the places of worship in view of the incident.

Hindu Temple vandalised in California: India on Sunday strongly condemned an incident of vandalism at a Hindu temple in California's Chino Hills and urged the US authorities to take 'stringent action' against those involved. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) termed the incident as a 'despicable act'.

"We have seen reports regarding the vandalism at a Hindu temple in Chino Hills, California. We condemn such despicable acts in the strongest terms," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

New Delhi also called for adequate security at places of worship in light of the Chino Hills temple vandalism incident. "We call upon the local law enforcement authorities to take stringent action against those responsible for these acts, and also ensure adequate security to places of worship," he said.

Hindu temple vandalised in California with anti-India graffiti

A BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir located in Chino Hills, California, was desecrated with anti-India messages on Sunday, days ahead of a so-called 'Khalistani referendum' in Los Angeles.

The official page of BAPS for the United States shared the details of the incident on the social media platform X and said that it was another show of hate against the Hindu community. It added that the community will 'never let hate take root' and that peace and compassion shall prevail.

In a post on X, BAPS Public Affairs wrote, "In the face of another Mandir desecration, this time in Chino Hills, CA, the Hindu community stand steadfast against hate. Together with the community in Chino Hills and Southern California, we will never let hate take root. Our common humanity and faith will ensure that peace and compassion prevail."

Notably, the cases of temple vandalism occurred last year as well, with the **BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Sacramento, California, being vandalized on the night of September 25. This incident took place less than 10 days after a similar attack on the BAPS Mandir in New York.

The anti-Hindu messages, including phrases like "Hindus go back," alarmed the local Hindu community. In response, the community reaffirmed its commitment to standing united against such acts of hate.

