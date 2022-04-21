'Narrow-minded politics': India on US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar visit to PoK

Follow us on Image Source : @SHIREENMAZARI1 US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar with ex- Pakistan PM Imran Khan in Bani Gala.

India on Thursday condemned US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's visit to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and labeled the visit “narrow-minded” politics.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi criticized the US Congresswoman's current four-day visit to Pakistan. “She visited a part of J&K currently illegally occupied by Pakistan. If such a politician wishes to practice her narrow-minded politics at home that may be her business,” he commented.

“But violating our territorial integrity and sovereignty in its pursuit makes this ours and we think the visit is condemnable,” he said.

Ilhan Omar has been on a visit to Pakistan since early Wednesday and has met former Prime Minister Imran Khan among other engagements as well as visited a part of PoK. The 37-year-old Omar belongs to the Democrats and represents the State of Minnesota in Congress. She is one of the two Muslim women elected to the US Congress in 2018.

To another query on recent terror attacks in Afghanistan, the spokesperson said India has been looking at the developments in that country.

"We have seen some of the terrorist attacks. We have always been forthright in our condemnation of terrorist attacks. We are looking at what has been the developments there," Bagchi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"But let me emphasize that we certainly condemn all terrorist attacks," he said.

