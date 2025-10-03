India condemns fatal terror attack in Manchester, calls for united global fight against terrorism India has strongly denounced the terror attack on Manchester's Heaton Park Synagogue that claimed two lives during Yom Kippur services. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer promised the Jewish community stronger security and unity in the wake of the tragedy.

New Delhi:

India strongly condemned the terror attack at the Heaton Park Synagogue in the United Kingdom's Manchester, calling it a stark reminder of the threat posed by global terrorism. The statement came as two people were killed and four others seriously injured when an assailant rammed his car into people outside the synagogue and later began stabbing them during Yom Kippur services. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said New Delhi stands firmly with the people of the UK in this moment of grief.

"We condemn the terror attack on the Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester, during Yom Kippur services today," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. "It is particularly saddening that this heinous act was committed on the International Day of Non-violence. This attack is yet another grim reminder of the challenge we face from the evil forces of terrorism, which the global community must combat and defeat through united and concerted action," he wrote on X. He further said that India's thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the people of Manchester.

Attacker identified by police

Greater Manchester Police later identified the attacker as 35-year-old British citizen of Syrian descent, Jihad Al-Shamie. The suspect was shot dead by officers after the rampage. Police initially feared he was carrying explosives because of the vest he wore but later confirmed that he was not armed with a bomb.

Arrests and counter-terrorism probe

Police confirmed that three people have been taken into custody on suspicion of terrorism-related offences. The arrested include two men in their 30s and a woman in her 60s. The Metropolitan Police force in London, which leads the nation's counter-terrorism policing operations, declared the rampage a terrorist attack.

UK Prime Minister reacts

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer strongly condemned the attack, calling the assailant "vile" and stressing that the Jewish community was targeted because of their faith. He reassured that his government would take all steps necessary to ensure their safety. "I promise you that over the coming days, you will see the other Britain, the Britain of compassion, of decency, of love," Starmer said. "I promise you that this Britain will come together to wrap our arms around your community and show you that Britain is a place where you and your family are safe, secure and belong," he added.

(With inputs from AP)

ALSO READ: Manchester stabbing: Two killed in horrific knife, car ramming attack at synagogue; suspect shot dead