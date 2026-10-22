India condemns attacks on Saudi Arabia's Dammam airport after Indian killed: 'Hope peace and normalcy return'

New Delhi:

India on Thursday (October 22) strongly condemned the latest attacks in Saudi Arabia that killed one Indian national and injured three others, stating that strikes targeting civilians and critical infrastructure were "completely unacceptable" and must stop immediately.

'Hope peace and normalcy return'

The Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement, said, "We strongly condemn the continued attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including the attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oil field in the Eastern Province on October 21. These attacks have unfortunately resulted in civilian deaths and injuries."

According to the MEA, one Indian national died and two others were injured in the strike on Dammam's King Fahd International Airport, while another Indian was injured in the attack on Aramco's Shaybah oil field. "One Indian national unfortunately died, and two others were injured in the attack on Dammam airport, while another Indian national was injured in the attack on the Shaybah oil field."

The MEA also conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and wished speedy recovery to those injured. "We convey our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and wish speedy recovery to those injured. The Indian Embassy in Riyadh is in contact with the Saudi authorities and will provide all possible assistance," the MEA said.

India also reiterated that the attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure are completely unacceptable and must cease immediately. "We stand in solidarity with the people and the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in safeguarding its sovereignty, and hope that peace and normalcy would return to the region at the earliest," the MEA said in a statement.

One Indian killed, 3 injured in attacks

An Indian national was killed and three others injured in separate attacks targeting critical infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, officials said on Thursday, amid a series of missile and drone strikes on key installations in the Gulf nation.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh said Saudi authorities had informed it about the casualties following an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, eastern Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday night.

Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said a Saudi citizen and an Indian resident were killed in the attack. The airport had also been targeted on October 11.

According to GACA, eight people, including two Indians, were injured in the attack. The injured also included Bangladeshi and Nepalese nationals.

The incident comes amid escalating drone and missile attacks targeting Saudi Arabia's airports, energy installations and other critical infrastructure. Iran-backed Houthi rebels have carried out a prolonged campaign against Saudi Arabia, although Saudi authorities have not publicly identified those responsible for the latest attack on Dammam airport.

Earlier this month, an Indian national was killed and several others injured in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

The Indian Embassy has issued advisories urging Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain alert, follow instructions issued by local authorities and take shelter indoors during aerial attacks.

It has also cautioned them against filming or sharing images and videos of drone or missile interceptions and their impact sites, warning of possible legal consequences under Saudi law.

Saudi Arabia is home to approximately 2.74 million Indian nationals, who work across various sectors and form a significant link between the two countries.

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