India condemns attacks on civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, says four Indians still in ICU

New Delhi:

India on Wednesday condemned the series of attacks on civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, calling them "totally unacceptable" and urging that such acts cease immediately. New Delhi also reiterated its commitment to ensuring the welfare and well-being of Indian nationals living abroad.

Addressing his bi-weekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the last rites of an Indian national who died on October 11, a day after sustaining injuries in the Riyadh airport attack, were performed in the Saudi capital in accordance with his family's wishes, with assistance from the Indian Embassy.

Four Indians still in ICU

"Out of the 11 Indians injured, three have been discharged while eight continue to be in the hospital, including four in the ICU. Our embassy officials are regularly visiting the injured. They are also in touch with their families. We remain committed to doing our best for the welfare and well-being of our nationals abroad," the MEA spokesperson said.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh said in a social media post on Sunday that one Indian national injured in the Riyadh attack had lost his life.

'Totally unacceptable, must cease immediately': MEA

"There have been a string of attacks in Saudi Arabia, which we have condemned. Yesterday, the Aramco headquarters was attacked. We condemn all such attacks on civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. Such attacks need to cease immediately. They are totally unacceptable. We stand in solidarity with the people and the government of Saudi Arabia in defence of their sovereignty. We hope peace and normalcy return to the region soon," he said.

Jaiswal's comments in response to a query followed fresh escalation in attacks on Saudi infrastructure, including airports and oil facilities, by Iran-backed Houthis.

Jaiswal was asked about the number of Indians impacted by the attacks in Saudi Arabia, and the efforts being made to assist them. "We have a large diaspora there. Our embassy in Saudi Arabia has been in regular touch with our community members for their welfare. It has also issued advisories.

"A lot of Indians travel between Saudi Arabia and India, and some of them have been impacted by disruptions in flight schedules after the attacks on the airports there," Jaiswal said.

He added that Indian carriers have also been impacted by the disruptions, even though several flights are now being operated by the Saudi airlines. "The flights which have been disrupted include those originating or going to Riyadh, Dammam and Medina, and to one or two more airports, including Jeddah. The Indian Embassy is providing updated information to our travellers who are stuck there," Jaiswal said.

Saudi airports, including King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha Airport, have faced repeated Houthi attacks this month, disrupting flight operations and causing casualties.

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry said a limited fire broke out in an administrative building at an Aramco facility in the kingdom’s Eastern Province after it was targeted in an attack. No injuries were reported.

The incident occurred amid an exchange of attacks between the Houthis and a Saudi-led coalition on Tuesday night, marking a fresh escalation in the widening conflict in West Asia.

(With PTI inputs)

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