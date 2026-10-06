India voices 'grave concern' over Black Sea ship attack, three Indian crew members safe

New Delhi:

India on Tuesday (October 6) condemned the attack on the commercial vessel MV ROYAD MAMMADOV in the Black Sea, in which two foreign seafarers were killed and some members of the crew, including Indian nationals, were injured. Turkish-owned civilian cargo vessel was hit by a Russian drone in the Black Sea.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the three Indian nationals, who were part of the crew of the ship, are safe.

"We condemn the attack on MV ROYAD MAMMADOV in the Black Sea, in which two foreign seafarers were killed and some members of the crew, including Indian nationals injured. The injured have been rescued by Romanian authorities and are receiving medical attention. The three Indian nationals, who were part of the crew of the ship, are safe. We thank Romanian authorities for their swift action in this incident," the MEA said in a statement.

India expresses 'grave concern' over strikes

The MEA said India views attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers with grave concern. It said the targeting of traffic in international waterways is "severely undermining global commerce and welfare of people across the world." "We continue to call for dialogue and diplomacy to bring an end to the ongoing conflicts," it added.

In September 2026, India and Liberia launched a 25-nation "Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers" at the UN General Assembly to ensure safety and security of merchant crews and commercial shipping against targeted attacks, the MEA said.

The Black Sea is a critical global trade choke point facing severe disruption due to escalating attacks on commercial shipping and port infrastructure from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

11 Indian crew members injured in Hormuz

Earlier, the MEA said that 11 Indian sailors were among 12 crew members injured after a Panama-flagged commercial vessel, MT On Peace, was hit by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman today.

In a statement, the MEA said the injured crew members were evacuated with the assistance of Omani authorities and are receiving medical treatment in Khasab, Oman. Of the total crew, 17 were Indian nationals. "12 crew members have been injured, including 11 Indian nationals," the MEA said.

India condemned the attack on a commercial vessel. "We condemn the attack earlier today on Panama-flagged commercial vessel MT On Peace (IMO 9893204) off the coast of Oman, where it was struck by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz," the MEA said.

The ministry said continuing attacks on shipping in the region remained a cause of deep concern for India. "We reiterate our call for an immediate cessation of such attacks in the interests of peace and stability in the region," it said.

"The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers and civilian infrastructure in the region must end," the ministry said. India also called for the restoration of navigation and commerce through international waterways at the earliest.

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