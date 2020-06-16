Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefs PM Modi on LAC escalation

Image Source : PTI Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to meet PM Modi via video conference after escalation at LAC

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs over the violent clashes at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between the Indian Army and Chinese Peoples Liberation Army (PLA). The defence minister will brief PM Modi on casualties on both sides and deliberate on India's stand ahead.

Clashes between the Indian Army and the PLA broke out yesterday in which 3 Indian Army troops including one Colonel rank officer was martyred.

Chinese media is also reporting casualties in the PLA but the exact number of casualties is yet unknown.

Indian Army Chief was scheduled to visit Pathankot military base today, this visit has been cancelled in light of the LAC situation.

