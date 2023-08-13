India-China to hold 19th round of corps commander talks on August 14

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Corps Commander Talks

In order to resolve the ongoing military standoff over three years, India and China will hold the 19th round of Corps Commander Level talks on Monday (August 14). According to reports, the talks are likely to be held at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point in the Eastern Ladakh sector. The two countries are indulged in a military impasse for the last three years since May 2020, when the Chinese tried to aggressively alter the status quo on the Line of Actual Control (LoC).

“The Indian side would be led by Fire and Fury Corps Commander Lt Gen Rashim Bali for the talks with representatives of the Chinese military on August 14. Officials from Ministry of External Affairs and ITBP are also expected to be part of the talks The two sides are likely to discuss the issues related to DBO and CNN junction along with other matters. India would also be pressing for disengagement from the Eastern Ladakh front,” defence sources told ANI.

This meeting is taking place after a gap of around four months. The last meeting between the two sides at the Corps Commander level was held in April earlier this year. The meeting is taking place when both sides are engaged in rapid construction activities along the border areas to strengthen their respective positions.

The two countries started holding military talks on disengagement and de-escalation of the situation along the LAC in eastern Ladakh soon after the confrontation started between the two militaries.

(with inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | India, China likely to hold 19th round of Corps Commander talks on August 14 to resolve military standoff

Latest India News