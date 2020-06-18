SC rejects plea asking govt to drag China to ICJ and seek damages worth $600 Billion

Thursday, June 18, 2020
     
The Supreme Court of India has rejected a plea filed by a Madurai resident seeking direction to the Centre to drag China to the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The resident wanted the govt to drag China to the ICJ and seek damages worth $600 Billion for spreading COVID-19.

New Delhi Updated on: June 18, 2020 13:41 IST
The Supreme Court of India has rejected a plea filed by a Madurai resident seeking direction to the Centre to drag China to the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The resident wanted the govt to drag China to the ICJ and seek damages worth $600 Billion for spreading COVID-19. 

The novel coronavirus, which first surfaced in China's city of Wuhan, has infected of 8.4 million people worldwide and resulted in about 450,000 deaths.  

In India, COVID-19 has infected over 3.5 lakh people and resulted in the death of over 12,000 people. 

