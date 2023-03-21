With China, status quo maintained on LAC in Ladakh: Northern Army Commander

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO, PTI Indian and Chinese troops and tanks disengage at LAC

India-China relations: The status quo is maintained with China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh while talks are also taking place at various levels, said Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi.

The Northern Army Commander also said that the situation is under control in Jammu and Kashmir where efforts are on to stop terror incidents completely.

“The status quo is maintained with China on LAC. Talks are going on at different levels and all our formations are at a high level of operation preparedness,” Lt Gen Dwivedi, who took over the charge of the Army commander of the Northern Command and the Colonel of the Regiment of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles and Ladakh Scouts on February 1 last year, said.

“The situation in the hinterland is largely under control. Our counter-insurgency/counter terrorism grid is fully working with civil administration and efforts are on to stop terror incidents completely,” he said.

The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GoC) of Udhampur-based Northern Command was addressing a mega 'Veterans Sampark' rally which was attended by over 800 veterans and ‘veer naris’ at a unit of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles at Digiana here.

Maj Gen (retd) Govardhan Singh Jamwal; Director, Sainik Welfare Department, J and K, Brigadier (retd) Gurmeet Singh Shan; Commander, 92 Infantry Brigade, Brig S K Goswami; and Commandant, JAK Rifles regimental center, Brig Rajesh Sharma also attended the rally, which was jointly organized by 7 JAK Rifles and 26 Infantry Division.

“The purpose of this rally is to reach out to the ex-servicemen of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, their closest relatives and veer naris living in the nearest district of Jammu and surrounding areas, to solve their problems and anomalies related to pension and to get medical help from medical experts,” Lt Gen Dwivedi said.

“It is my endeavor to meet my ex-soldiers and brave women at their homes. We have met ex-servicemen and veer naris in Kupwara, Srinagar, Palampur, Leh, Akhnoor, Rajouri and Dehradun and will organise rallies in Anantnag, Amritsar, Jutogh and Darjeeling in the future,” he said.

Talking about the bravery of the JAK Rifles, Lt Gen Dwivedi said the regiment was raised in Jammu in 1820 and has given a wonderful example of its valor and sacrifice, conquering areas like Tibet, Gilgit, Yasin, Darel, Hunza-Nagar, Chilas and Chitral under the leadership of General Zorawar Singh.

“The regiment has participated in every war since 1820 and was made an integral part of the Indian Army as the Jammu and Kashmir Regiment.

In 1963, our regiment was again renamed as Jammu and Kashmir Rifles regiment which has set many examples of service to the country in every field and was honoured with a total of 2,365 awards including two PVC, two AC, one Padam Bhushan, five MVC, 11 KC,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

