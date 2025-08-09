OPINION | India-China-Russia front: Failure or victory of Modi diplomacy? It is now clear that PM Modi has not "surrendered" to Trump, as as being claimed by the opposition. On the other hand, Trump tried to provoke Modi at every step. But Modi maintained his dignity.

New Delhi:

The tariff war unleashed against India by US President Donald Trump appears to have indirectly led to a platform consisting of India, China and Russia. On Friday, Russia President Vladimir Putin spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on phone. According to PM Modi, Putin apprised him of the latest developments on the Ukraine front. Both the leaders spoke about the need for strategic relationship. Modi said, he was keenly awaiting Putin's India visit.

In another interesting development, Chinese daily Global Times in its editorial has praised Prime Minister Modi and India. The newspaper article said it is a good development that Prime Minister Modi is going to visit China. This will encourage peace and stability in the region.

The editorial says: "As a Hindu proverb goes, 'help your brother's boat across, and your own will reach the shore'. A healthy China-India relationship brings positive spillover effects to the region and the world. We welcome Prime Minister Modi to visit China with genuine intentions to improve bilateral ties and pragmatic cooperation plans, and to jointly usher in a new chapter of 'the dragon and the elephant dancing together'."

Meanwhile, US President Trump has put negotiations on India-US bilateral trade agreement on hold till the issue of tariff is cleared.

The manner in which Trump imposed 50 pc tariff on India makes one thing clear. That there was no deal by PM Modi with Trump, as is being alleged by people. Trump has claimed 32 times that he put pressure of trade deals on both India and Pakistan to accept a ceasefire. Trump did not mention about any deal.

Trump tried to pressurise India consistently and he changed goal posts several times, but Modi did not compromise with national self-respect at any point.

Where are those people who were saying "Narender Surrender". Where are those who were alleging that Modi had struck a tariff deal with Trump?

Trump continued to threaten India not to buy oil from Russia, and, on the other hand, he gave concessions to China. But Modi converted crisis to opportunity.

If India, Russia and China project a joint front, they can prick Trump's tariff balloon.

The most important point: the differences between India and China during the last five years have started vanishing courtesy Trump. The same China has now started speaking in favour of India. Where are those people who had been claiming that Modi's diplomacy has failed?

