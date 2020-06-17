Image Source : AP Sequence of events leading to violent LAC face-off that left 20 Indian soldiers dead

Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) have been locked up in a stalemate situation in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh. The two armies have been looking eyeball to eyeball for the last one month at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). On Monday night, a violent, unprecedented clash led to casualties on both sides. While there is no official confirmation on how many PLA soldiers have died, Indian Army has reported that at least 20 soldiers including a Colonel rank officer were martyred.

Reports have suggested that Indian Army intercepts have found out that at least 43 Chinese soldiers have been killed or are fatally injured in the clashes with the Indian Army.

So what exactly happened on Monday that led to the clash? Here is the sequence of events.

Monday Morning: A decision was taken at the battalion commander level talks that both sides will withdraw from the standoff point in the Galwan Valley.

Monday Evening: Commanding Officer of 16 Bihar regiment along with about 50 troops went to oversee withdrawal. After Chinese troops leave, Indian soldiers start dismantling illegal Chinese temporary establishments made by the PLA.

Monday Night: Chinese soldiers return in larger numbers and attack Indian soldiers leading to the martyrdom of CO 16 Bihar, Colonel Santosh Babu and 2 of his troops, while several others were injured. Since it was night and the troops could not be rescued on time, they were exposed to sub-zero temperatures and succumbed to the injuries.

Tuesday Morning: At about 12:00 pm, the first reports emerged of the 3 Indian soldiers being martyred in an unprecedented clash with the Chinese PLA.

Tuesday Evening: The Indian Army confirmed the death of 20 Indian soldiers, 17 of these soldiers succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

