India will not forget: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to the martyred soldiers

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that the bravery and sacrifice of the soldiers who were martyred in clashes with the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) will not be forgotten. As many as 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in the clash which took place between the Indian Army and the PLA in Galwan Valley region of Ladakh.

"The loss of soldiers in Galwan is deeply disturbing and painful. Our soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty and sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army," Rajnath Singh tweeted.

He further added, "The Nation will never forget their bravery and sacrifice. My heart goes out to the families of the fallen soldiers. The nation stands shoulder to shoulder with them in this difficult hour. We are proud of the bravery and courage of India’s breavehearts."

The government has reportedly given the Indian Army emergency powers to combat China's aggression at the LAC and given them a free hand to deal with the PLA as they deem fit.

