Border row: India, China hold Major General level talks on LAC issues

India and China held Major General-level talks on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) issues on Saturday. The talks were held at Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) and Chushul in eastern Ladakh. The Indian side was represented by Major General PK Mishra and Major General Hariharan, while the Chinese side was represented by Major General Liu Lin and Major General Zhang Jiansheng.

The talks were aimed at resolving the two remaining border flashpoints in eastern Ladakh, namely the Depsang Plains and Demchok. The Depsang Plains are a strategically important area that China has been blocking Indian access to since 2020. Demchok is another disputed area where China has been constructing infrastructure in recent years.

“Various confidence-building measures and ways to resolve issues in their respective areas of responsibility to avoid any future escalation were also part of the discussion,” a defence source said, as reported by The Indian Express.

The talks were held in a cordial and constructive atmosphere. Both sides exchanged views on the existing situation along the LAC and discussed ways to resolve the outstanding issues. The talks concluded with a commitment to continue the dialogue process and work towards a mutually acceptable solution.

The talks are a positive development in the ongoing efforts to resolve the India-China border dispute. However, it is important to note that the two sides still have some significant differences to overcome. It remains to be seen whether the talks will be successful in resolving the Depsang Plains and Demchok issues.

In the meantime, India and China will continue to maintain their troop deployments along the LAC. The two countries have also agreed to hold the 20th round of military talks at the Corps Commander level in the near future.

