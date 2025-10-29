India, China hold 'in-depth' discussion on management of western border section: Report India and China have reportedly held fresh talks to manage their long-standing border dispute, signaling renewed efforts to stabilise relations.

New Delhi:

India and China have once again engaged in talks over their ongoing border dispute, various media reports quoted China’s Defence Ministry. According to the ministry, both sides held “active and in-depth communication” on improving control and management along the western section of the border, an area that has long been a flashpoint between the two Asian neighbours.

“Both sides agreed to continue communication and dialogue through military and diplomatic channels,” the Chinese Defence Ministry said reportedly.

An official response from India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is still awaited.

Talks follow years of strained relations

These latest discussions come after years of strained ties between the two countries, following the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, which led to casualties on both sides.

Since then, India and China have held several rounds of talks but with limited progress.

However, this year has seen signs of gradual improvement in relations, as both New Delhi and Beijing look to ease tensions and rebuild trust amid global economic challenges and shifting geopolitical dynamics.

Recent steps towards rebuilding ties

Earlier this week, direct flights between India and China resumed after a long pause. IndiGo Airlines became the first Indian carrier to restart service, flying from Kolkata to Guangzhou. Both governments welcomed the move, with the Chinese embassy in New Delhi calling it a “major milestone” in restoring normal exchanges between the two nations.

PM Modi’s visit to China

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his first visit to China in several years to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2025 in Tianjin. On the sidelines of the summit, he held a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, where both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening ties.

Xi described India and China as the “dragon and elephant” that must work together for regional stability and development.