India-China border clash: No soldier critical, to return on duty in next 15 days, say sources

India-China border clash: No Indian soldier critical, to return to duty in next 15 days, say sources

Even as 20 India soldiers lost their lives during the violence in Galwan valley on Monday, it is learnt that 18 soldiers in a Leh military hospital and 58 in other hospitals are 'stable' and can join duty within next 15 days.

The officials claimed that the soldiers would soon be discharged and return to duty in next 15 days

"No one critical as of now, all are stable. 18 soldiers are at our hospital in Leh, they will be out on duty in about 15 days. 58 soldiers are at other hospitals they should be back on duty within a week. Status as of today afternoon," Indian Army Sources said.

"58 personnel that are at other hospitals have minor injuries, hence the optimistic timeframe of one week for their recovery," it added.

