India-China Faceoff: Rajnath Singh holds high level meeting with CDS General Bipin Rawat, 3 service chiefs

In light of the recent scuffle between Indian Army and Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Ladakh's Gallwan Valley, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has held a high-level meeting with Chief Of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat to take stock of the situation and deliberate on way ahead.

As per the Indian Army sources, a violent scuffle broke out between the Indian Army and the PLA last night in which casualties were there on both sides. While we do not have the confirmation on how many casualties were there on the Chinese side, an army Colonel and two other troops were martyred on the Indian side.

The meeting was also attended by Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria and Naval Chief Admiral Karambir Singh.

