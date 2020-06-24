India, China hold diplomatic talks to ease border tension; MEA says both agreed to maintain communication

Image Source : PTI FILE

The crucial meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China border Affairs (WMCC) was held through video-conference today. The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary (East Asia), while Director-General of the Department of Boundary and Oceanic Affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry led the other side.

Both sides discussed in detail the developments in the India-China border areas, in particular the situation in Eastern Ladakh. The Indian side conveyed its concerns on the recent developments in Eastern Ladakh, including on the violent face-off in Galway valley on June 15 that had resulted in casualties, an official release from the Ministry of External Affairs said. Twenty Indian Army personnel were killed in the clash.

In this regard, it was emphasized that both sides should strictly respect and observe the Line of Actual Control.

According to the release, the two sides recalled the conversation last week between External Affairs Minister and the Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister H.E. Wang Yi and reaffirmed that both sides should sincerely implement the understanding on disengagement and de-escalation that was reached by the Senior Commanders on 6th June.

"The two delegations agreed that implementation of this understanding expeditiously, in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols, would help ensure peace and tranquillity in border areas and development of broader relationship between two countries," the ministry said.

It said that the two sides also agreed to maintain communication both at diplomatic and military level including under the framework of Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs to resolve the existing situation peacefully it was emphasized that India-China should strictly respect and observe the line of actual control.

