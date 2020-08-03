Image Source : FILE India ramps up troop build-up at LAC; deploys T-90 tanks, heavy armour to combat Chinese aggression

The Indian Army has responded to the troop build-up by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), by buffing up its own presence near the Daulat Beg Oldi and Depsang plains area. As per latest reports, on top of ramping up the infantry presence in the area, the Indian Army has deployed tanks and other heavy armour weapons to act as a deterrent against any Chinese misadventure.

Government sources have told ANI that T-90 tank regiments have been mobilised in the area as part of an armoured division.

“We have done a very heavy deployment of troops and tanks in the DBO and Depsang plains area including the T-90 regiments which are part of an armoured division,” ANI quoted government sources as saying.

The new deployments ramp up the Indian Army presence from Patrolling Point 1 near the Karakoram pass all the way to the Depsang plains where the Chinese have reportedly amassed over 17,000 troops since the face off first began in April-May.

ANI has reported that the sources have claimed that the Chinese would find it difficult to operate there in case they try out any misadventure.

Earlier, when the build up had not happened in the PLA ranks in the area, the region was looked after by a mountain brigade and an armoured brigade but today more than 15,000 troops and several tank regiments have been mobilised in the area.

