Chinese foreign ministry says China-India have agreed to de-escalate

India and China have agreed to resolve border clash in a "fair" way and de-escalate as soon as possible, news agency Reuters quoted China foreign ministry as saying. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also urged India to severely punish those responsible for conflict, Reuters said.

Just a while ago, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi over phone.

Wang said the two sides should follow the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and strengthen the communication and coordination on the proper handling of the border situation through the existing channels so as to jointly maintain peace and tranquility in the border area, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The two sides agreed to deal fairly with the serious events caused by the conflict in the Galwan Valley, jointly abide by the consensus reached at the military-level meetings between the two sides, cool down the situation on the ground as soon as possible, and maintain peace and tranquility in the border area in accordance with the agreement reached so far between the two countries, the statement said.

India on Tuesday said the violent face-off between the armies of India and China in eastern Ladakh was the result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo in the region.

The Ministry of External Affairs said both sides suffered casualties that could have been avoided had the agreement arrived at earlier at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side.

Expressing anguish over the loss of 20 Indian soldiers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that their sacrifice won't go in vain. "For us, the unity and soverignty of the country is the most important...India wants epace but is capable of giving a befitting reply if instigated."

At least 20 Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh on Monday night. This was the biggest military confrontation in over five decades, significantly escalating the already volatile border standoff in the region. The officer killed in the clash was identified as Colonel Santosh Babu, Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar regiment, and a native of Telangana.

