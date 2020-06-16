Tuesday, June 16, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Indian troops, Chinese PLA disengage in Galwan area where the clashes took place: Indian Army

Indian troops, Chinese PLA disengage in Galwan area where the clashes took place: Indian Army

The soldiers of the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) have disengaged in the Galwan area where the clashes took place on Monday night.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Leh Updated on: June 16, 2020 22:50 IST
Indian troops, Chinese PLA disengage in Galwan area where the clashes took place: Indian Army
Image Source : PTI

Indian troops, Chinese PLA disengage in Galwan area where the clashes took place: Indian Army

The soldiers of the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) have disengaged in the Galwan area where the clashes took place on Monday night. Initial reports suggested that an Indian Army Colonel rank officer along with 2 other troops had martyred. Now, the Army has confirmed that 17 Indian troops who were critically injured at the LAC and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the area have succumbed to the injuries. 

Reports have suggested that Indian Army intercepts portray as many as 43 casualties on the Chinese side but nothing has so far been confirmed from Beijing. 

 

 

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X