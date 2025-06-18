India-Canada to reinstate high commissioners as PM Modi, Carney achieve diplomatic breakthrough at G7 Summit The discussion between Prime Minister Modi and Mark Carney was aimed at restoring regular services for citizens and businesses in both India and Canada.

New Delhi:

In a major diplomatic development, India and Canada on Wednesday decided to reinstate High Commissioners in each other's capitals, marking a step towards normalising bilateral ties that had been frosty under the previous administration led by Justin Trudeau. The decision followed a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his newly elected Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis.

High Commissioners to return soon

"I think today's meeting was important, but I would describe it as foundational, a necessary first step: an exchange of views-frank, open exchange of views around law enforcement and transnational repression, as two examples-an agreement to provide the necessary foundations to begin rebuilding a relationship based on mutual respect, sovereignty, and trust. We will move to appoint High Commissioners again," Carney said at a press briefing after the meeting with the Indian prime minister.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, briefing reporters after the meeting, said, "The Prime Ministers agreed to take calibrated steps to restore stability to this very important relationship, and the first of these steps that was agreed on was to restore the High Commissioners to each other's capitals at an early date. Other diplomatic steps will follow in due course."

Trade talks back on track

Modi and Carney also addressed the stalled trade negotiations between the two countries. “In view of the trade negotiations that are currently paused, the two leaders decided to instruct their officials to take it up at an early date,” Misri noted. Both sides expressed a willingness to resume dialogue and maintain regular contact.

The leaders underscored the need to return to normal services for citizens and businesses in both countries. They also acknowledged the longstanding people-to-people ties, expanding commercial relationships, and growing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

In addition, they discussed strengthening economic growth through resilient supply chains and clean energy partnerships.

Canada highlights similar sentiment

A statement from the Canadian Prime Minister’s Office said that both leaders reaffirmed the importance of Canada-India relations, rooted in mutual respect, the rule of law, and a shared commitment to sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“The leaders agreed to designate new high commissioners, with a view to returning to regular services to citizens and businesses in both countries,” the statement read.

Carney also raised G7 priorities such as combating transnational crime, ensuring global security, and defending the rules-based international order. The two leaders explored cooperation in technology, digital transformation, food security, and critical minerals.

India-Canada diplomatic row during Trudeau's tenure

Relations between India and Canada had sharply deteriorated in 2023 after former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly alleged a 'potential' Indian link to the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.

India rejected the accusations as “absurd and motivated,” leading to a diplomatic standoff that involved the expulsion of diplomats and the suspension of trade talks.

In October 2023, India expelled six Canadian diplomats and recalled its High Commissioner Sanjay Verma, along with other officials, after Verma was declared a "person of interest" by Canadian authorities investigating Nijjar's killing. Before Canada could act further, India preaemptively withdrew Verma and five other diplomats identified in the investigation.

Nijjar, a Canadian citizen and pro-Khalistan extremist, had been designated a terrorist by India. His killing triggered a diplomatic crisis that is now beginning to see signs of resolution.