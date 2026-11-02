INDIA bloc's rally in Delhi resulted in Rs 12,000 crore in losses during festive season, claim traders

The INDIA bloc's November 1 rally at the Ramlila Maidan caused massive disruptions across central Delhi, leading to heavy traffic jams and widespread commercial losses. According to the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), around 2.5 lakh of 3 lakh shops across 25 major wholesale and retail markets remained closed or were heavily impacted during the rally just ahead of Diwali. The organisation claimed that prominent markets including Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Connaught Place, Karol Bagh, and Kashmiri Gate were among the worst affected during the peak shopping period ahead of the festival.

Traders' associations in Delhi also wrote to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, seeking their intervention to postpone the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan until after Diwali.

Traders ignored by opposition

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal and other trade organisations estimated total business losses between Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 12,000 crore. The business community expressed deep resentment against the opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. CTI reportedly wrote four separate letters to Gandhi on October 24, October 27, October 28, and November 1, requesting him to postpone the rally or change the venue to safeguard festive trade. Despite this, the rally went ahead as scheduled.

BJP questions INDIA bloc rally timing

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed the opposition over the rally. Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council member, Gaurav Vallabh, criticised the demonstration as chaotic, pointing out that traders reported massive multi-billion-rupee losses.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying his rally in Delhi on the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots can only “rub salt in the wounds of the victims”.

BJP forcibly shut down every single shop

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi claimed the BJP had "forcibly shut down every shop" in Delhi's Connaught Place.

"We told everyone that when you come here for the march and the mega rally, buy things, do some shopping. But, while coming to Connaught Place, we found out that the BJP has forcibly shut down every single shop. So, you should know who is causing the loss to the traders," Gandhi said in a post.

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