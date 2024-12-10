INDIA bloc to move Supreme Court over alleged manipulation of EVMs in Maharashtra election

Follow us on Image Source : FILE INDIA bloc to move Supreme Court over EVM tampering.

In a latest development, the opposition members of the INDIA bloc in Maharashtra are all set to move the Supreme Court over alleged manipulation of EVMs in the recent assembly elections. The move to approach the Supreme Court against the Election Commission was announced by Prashant Jagtap, leader of the NCP-Sharad Pawar who lost the assembly elections from the Hadapsar seat in Pune.

Sharad Pawar, Kejriwal hold meeting

The decision was announced after a meeting between NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and noted lawyer and Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi. Pawar has been meeting leaders of his party who lost the assembly elections.

During the meeting, Kejriwal flagged concerns related to voter lists in Delhi where assembly elections are due early next year.

Prashant Jagtap highlights serious allegations

During the meeting, Prashant Jagtap highlighted alleged that the names of voters were deleted in Maharashtra until three days before polling day. "We have data to back our claim," Jagtap said, emphasising the seriousness of the alleged lapses.

Moreover, the alliance also accused the ruling NDA of poll rigging during the Haryana and Maharashtra assembly elections, alleging that the process was manipulated to favour the government.

Here's what INDIA bloc said on EVM tampering

Notably, the INDIA bloc has claimed that it lost the elections in Maharashtra due to alleged manipulation of EVMs in favour of the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition. In the recently concluded assembly election in Maharashtra, the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition won 235 seats in the 288-member House while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance bagged 46.

It should be noted that the EVMs have been a contentious issue between the Opposition INDIA bloc and the NDA as the Opposition has on several occasions accused the BJP of poll rigging to get desired results.