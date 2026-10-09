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INDIA bloc protest LIVE Updates: Opposition MPs to meet at 5 pm at Parliament's central hall

Written By: Anurag Roushan
Updated:

Congress-led I.N.D.I.A bloc is set to continue its protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and likely to march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan. Today marks the fourth consecutive day of protest by the opposition MPs.

INDIA bloc protest LIVE Updates.
INDIA bloc protest LIVE Updates. Image Source : PTI/FILE
New Delhi:

The I.N.D.I.A bloc is set to continue its protest today against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, and is likely to march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan after assembling at Parliament House. Senior leaders, including TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, are likely to join the march. President Droupadi Murmu has granted an 8 pm appointment to the Opposition delegation.

According to sources, the Congress has asked all MPs to reach Parliament by 3 pm. The latest move comes after two days of confrontations between opposition leaders and the Delhi Police. However, the Opposition was yesterday allowed to hold a peaceful protest at Rajghat without being stopped from reaching the memorial.

Meanwhile, the BJP has launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi and the Congress. Addressing a press conference, BJP's spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari questioned whether the Congress leader's decision to protest on the streets reflected a lack of faith in the Supreme Court, where matters related to the SIR exercise are under consideration. Bhandari also questioned whether Rahul Gandhi was attempting to build a public narrative around a case pending before the apex court. He alleged that the Congress leader was trying to put pressure on the country's constitutional institutions through street protests.

Stay tuned to indiatvnews.com for all the latest updates on the Opposition's protest in the national capital. 

Live updates :INDIA bloc protest against CEC

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  • 2:03 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Kejriwal urges people to join October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to people across the country to join the October 10 protest against the Election Commission of India (ECI) at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, targeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Kejriwal said he would also attend the protest with his family. "I, along with my family, will also go there," he added.

  • 2:01 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Opposition MPs to meet at 5 pm at Parliament's central hall

    Opposition MPs will meet at 5 pm today at the Central Hall of Parliament to discuss their next course of action amid the ongoing developments. A 10-member delegation is also set to meet President Droupadi Murmu at 8 pm today. 

  • 1:56 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Plea in SC against proposed metro stations' closure

    A plea was filed in the Supreme Court today against the proposed closure of metro stations and cancellation of trains to Delhi on October 10 due to a protest call given by the CJP and some student organisations against the CEC. A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was told by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby, that the entire Delhi has been directed to be locked down and that citizens have a fundamental right to protest.

  • 1:13 PM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    President Murmu to meet INDIA bloc leaders at 8 pm

    President Droupadi Murmu has agreed to meet a delegation of INDIA bloc leaders at 8 pm today, PTI reported citing sources. This comes as INDIA bloc leaders have been staging a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. 

  • 10:59 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Shiv Sena-UBT questions EC over meeting with Rahul Gandhi

    Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey said the INDIA bloc has been protesting for the past three days under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, questioning why the Election Commission could not spare even 10 minutes to meet the Leader of the Opposition. He alleged that the Opposition had been forced to protest simply to secure a meeting with the poll body, adding that the issue concerned the entire country and not just opposition parties.

  • 10:48 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Delhi Police registers 25 FIRs against protesters

    Delhi Police have registered 25 FIRs against protesters in connection with demonstrations that began on October 2 and have continued since then. The cases relate to alleged vandalism of public property, assaults and scuffles involving police personnel, obstruction of government officials in the discharge of their duties, and repeated violations of prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in New Delhi district. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several others have been named in the cases.

    (Kumar Sonu)

  • 10:38 AM (IST)Oct 09, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Congress asks MPs to reach Parliament by 3 pm

    The Congress has asked all MPs to reach Parliament by 3 pm as the INDIA bloc awaits an appointment with President Droupadi Murmu. According to sources, no meeting time has been confirmed by Rashtrapati Bhavan so far. If an appointment is granted, a 10-member delegation of Opposition leaders will meet the President.

    Inputs from Vijai Laxmi

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