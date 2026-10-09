INDIA bloc protest LIVE Updates: Opposition MPs to meet at 5 pm at Parliament's central hall

New Delhi:

The I.N.D.I.A bloc is set to continue its protest today against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, and is likely to march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan after assembling at Parliament House. Senior leaders, including TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, are likely to join the march. President Droupadi Murmu has granted an 8 pm appointment to the Opposition delegation.

According to sources, the Congress has asked all MPs to reach Parliament by 3 pm. The latest move comes after two days of confrontations between opposition leaders and the Delhi Police. However, the Opposition was yesterday allowed to hold a peaceful protest at Rajghat without being stopped from reaching the memorial.

Meanwhile, the BJP has launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi and the Congress. Addressing a press conference, BJP's spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari questioned whether the Congress leader's decision to protest on the streets reflected a lack of faith in the Supreme Court, where matters related to the SIR exercise are under consideration. Bhandari also questioned whether Rahul Gandhi was attempting to build a public narrative around a case pending before the apex court. He alleged that the Congress leader was trying to put pressure on the country's constitutional institutions through street protests.

Stay tuned to indiatvnews.com for all the latest updates on the Opposition's protest in the national capital.