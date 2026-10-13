Afternoon press conference, 4 pm high tea at Rahul Gandhi's house: INDIA bloc plans next move on 'vote theft'

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has invited INDIA bloc MPs, civil society members and student organisations to a high tea at his New Delhi residence on Tuesday, October 13, to discuss the opposition's next steps over allegations of "vote theft".

The meeting follows the INDIA bloc's march to the Supreme Court on Monday and the filing of a joint petition challenging alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. A joint press conference by opposition leaders is also scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

India bloc's October 13 schedule

Afternoon: Joint press conference by INDIA bloc leaders.

Joint press conference by INDIA bloc leaders. 4 pm: High tea at Rahul Gandhi's residence, 5, Sunehri Bagh Road, New Delhi.

High tea at Rahul Gandhi's residence, 5, Sunehri Bagh Road, New Delhi. Agenda: Discussion on the opposition's next steps over alleged electoral irregularities.

Opposition leaders marched to Supreme Court

The "March for Democracy" brought together several opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, CPI leader D Raja, CPI(M) leader M A Baby and NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader Supriya Sule.

Protesters crossed one police barricade on Bhagwan Dass Road but were stopped at a second. Senior INDIA bloc leaders later went to the Supreme Court to submit their petition.

What the petition alleges

The petition names the Election Commission of India, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi as respondents.

It raises concerns over alleged irregularities in the SIR process, including voter deletions, the Election Commission's decision-making and access to electoral records. The opposition has sought an independent audit of voter deletions and modifications, along with details of deleted voters and the reasons for their removal.

The petition also seeks judicial scrutiny of whether the process followed the Constitution and applicable laws. These remain allegations made by the petitioners, not findings by the court.

The Supreme Court registry flagged 14 defects in the filing, including missing authorisation documents and a court-fee shortfall. The opposition's legal team sought time to correct the defects, with the matter expected to be listed after the necessary changes.

CJI declined meeting with opposition leaders

Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge had also sought a meeting with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to discuss their concerns. The CJI declined, saying the matter was sub judice, or pending before the court.

The INDIA bloc's meeting at Gandhi's residence is expected to focus on coordinating its political response following the march and the legal challenge.

(With inputs from PTI)

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