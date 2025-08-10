INDIA bloc mulls joint candidate for upcoming vice presidential polls; Kharge leads efforts The INDIA bloc parties, which were seen falling apart after debacle in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, now seem to be inching closer over a plethora of issues, including Rahul Gandhi's 'vote chori' allegations against the Election Commission and Bihar SIR.

New Delhi:

The Opposition’s INDIA bloc is mulling a joint candidate for the upcoming vice presidential polls and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge is reaching out to several leaders to create a consensus and discuss the probables, PTI reported citing sources.

Though there hasn’t yet been any official communication in this regard, backdoor negotiations are being held to zero in on a suitable candidate to send a strong message of unity in the bloc.

Some Opposition leaders also believe that the INDIA bloc should wait for the BJP’ nominee before announcing a joint candidate.

Opposition’s unity show at Rahul’s residence

In a show of unity, top leaders of the coalition met for dinner at Rahul Gandhi’s residence on Thursday. All leaders unanimously reaffirmed their commitment to challenge what they termed the BJP-Election Commission’s "vote theft model" and oppose irregularities in the electoral roll revision process in Bihar.

Leaders from 25 parties, including including Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP), Farooq Abdullah (NC), Mehbooba Mufti (PDP), Akhilesh Yadav (SP), Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Abhishek Banerjee (TMC), Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT), Tiruchi Siva and T R Baalu (DMK), M A Baby (CPI-M), D Raja (CPI), Dipankar Bhattacharya (CPI-ML) and Kamal Haasan (MNM) were present at the dinner.

Rahul Gandhi also gave a presentation on the "vote chori model" being allegedly perpetrated by the BJP through the Election Commission during the meeting.

Kharge to host INDIA bloc MPs for dinner

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge will hold a dinner for the Opposition MPs on Monday, PTI reported citing sources. INDIA bloc leaders will gather at Hotel Taj Palace, Chanakyapuri.

Besides, Opposition leaders and MPs would also take out a protest march on Monday from Parliament to the Election Commission office over the "poll fraud" issue.