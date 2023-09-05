I.N.D.I.A bloc MPs hold meeting at Kharge's residence ahead of Parliament's special session

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders attend a meeting at Kharge residence

A meeting of Floor leaders of the I.N.D.I.A bloc's parties was held at the residence of Congress president and LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi.

Kharge convened the meeting of MPs of the I.N.D.I.A bloc ahead of Parliament's special session. According to sources, the I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders will decide their strategy for the upcoming special session to be held from September 18 to 22.

The agenda for the five-day special session of Parliament is not clear yet.

Earlier, Congress General Secretary, Organisation, KC Venugopal said party president has also called a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Strategy group on Tuesday.

"Kharge ji has also called a meeting of MPs of like-minded opposition parties," he told reporters adding that the agenda for the upcoming session would be discussed in the meeting.

The opposition I.N.D.I.A alliance is working in cohesion with each other and is planning to take on the BJP unitedly on various fronts as well as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The alliance has functioned together during the recent Monsoon session of Parliament too.

Meanwhile, a meeting is underway at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence to discuss the organisational issues and Current Political Situation. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary KC Venugopal are also present at the meeting.

