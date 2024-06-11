INDIA bloc may break before Haryana Assembly election? Deepender Hooda's big claim

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Deependra Hooda.

Months ahead of the Assembly elections in Haryana, the INDIA bloc's unity may break in the state. Newly-elected Congress MP from Rohtak, Deependra Hooda in a big claim has said that their party's alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Haryana was only till the Lok Sabha elections.

Congress is fully capable of fighting assembly elections alone, Deependra Hooda said adding his party will contest the upcoming elections alone.

"We have to save Haryana and bring change," Deependra Hooda said.

The Congress made significant gains in Haryana wresting five Lok Sabha seats and giving a setback to ruling BJP, whose tally was down from 10 to five in the state, where the assembly polls are also due later this year.

As the Congress made a comeback, its Rohtak candidate Deepender Singh Hooda won with the highest margin while party veteran Kumari Selja also registered a big win in Sirsa.

For the BJP, former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Karnal), and Union ministers and sitting MPs Rao Inderjit Singh (Gurgaon) and Krishan Pal Gurjar (Faridabad) were among notable winners.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP had won all 10 seats in the state.

Candidates of the JJP, which contested all 10 seats and INLD and BSP, which fought seven and nine seats, respectively, received a severe drubbing in this election.

With inputs from PTI

