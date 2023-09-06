I.N.D.I.A bloc's first Coordination Committee meeting called by Sharad Pawar in Delhi on September 13

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) I.N.D.I.A alliance leaders in Mumbai

I.N.D.I.A bloc Coordination Committee meeting: The first meeting of the Coordination Committee of the INDIA alliance will be held on September 13 (Wednesday), the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said today (September 6). Raut, while speaking to media confirmed that the meeting will be held at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's residence in the national capital.

“The first meeting of the Coordination Committee of the I.N.D.I.A alliance will be held on September 13 at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's residence in New Delhi,” Raut said.

Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) in its third meeting in Mumbai on September 1 (Friday) announced a 14-member coordination committee. The names of 13 members have been announced; however, the name of one person is yet to be revealed.

The Opposition has yet to choose a convener.

Who all are included in Coordination Committee of I.N.D.I.A bloc?

The 14-member committee includes-

KC Venugopal (Congress) Sharad Pawar (NCP) TR Baalu (DMK) Hemant Soren (JMM) Sanjay Raut (SS) Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) Abhishek Banerjee (TMC) Raghav Chadha (AAP) Javed Ali Khan (SP) Lallan Singh (JD(U)) D Raja (CPI) Omar Abdullah (NC) Mehbooba Mufti (PDP) One leader is from CPI(M) that will give the name laterwards

However, speaking about the special session of the Parliament which is to be held from September 18-21 (Monday to Friday), Sanjay Raut asked the Centre about the agenda of the session.

“Why has the government suddenly called a special session? Sessions are called in exceptional circumstances. Is this a wedding? Is Modi's birthday being celebrated? It is BJP's farewell function. What exactly is the agenda?” the leader added.

(With ANI inputs)

