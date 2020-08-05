India bans more Chinese apps including Mi browser offered by Xiaomi, Baidu search

Wednesday, August 05, 2020
     
Unlike its June move, the government did not make its latest decision public, but there are a few new apps that have made it to that list, including Xiaomi's Mi Browser Pro and Baidu's search apps, the sources told Reuters.

New Delhi Published on: August 05, 2020 16:58 IST
In a latest move to hit Chinese companies following the border clash in the Galwan Valley, India has banned more mobile apps of Chinese companies including Xiaomi Corp and Baidu Inc, Reuters reported. India in June outlawed 59 Chinese apps for threatening the country's "sovereignty and integrity", including ByteDance's video-sharing app TikTok, Alibaba's UC Browser and Xiaomi's Mi Community app.

Another ban was imposed in recent weeks on about 47 apps which mostly contained clones, or simply different versions, of the already banned apps. These banned clones include Tiktok Lite, Helo Lite, SHAREit Lite, BIGO LIVE Lite and VFY Lite.

Unlike its June move, the government did not make its latest decision public, but there are a few new apps that have made it to that list, including Xiaomi's Mi Browser Pro and Baidu's search apps, the sources told Reuters. It wasn't immediately clear how many new apps have been affected.

India's IT Ministry and the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi did not respond to a request for comment. China has previously criticized India's decision to ban the apps.

A spokesman for Xiaomi in India said the company was trying to understand the development and will take appropriate measures. Baidu declined to comment.

A ban on the Mi Browser, which comes pre-loaded on most Xiaomi smartphones, could potentially mean the Chinese firm will need to stop installing it on new devices it sells in India.

Xiaomi is India's No.1 smartphone seller with close to 90 million users, according to Hong Kong-based tech researcher Counterpoint.

The bans are part of India's moves to counter China's dominant presence in the country's internet services market following a border clash in June between the two nuclear-armed neighbours in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

India has also made approval processes more stringent for Chinese companies wanting to invest in the country, and also tightened norms for Chinese companies wanting to participate in government tenders.

FULL LIST OF CHINESE APPS BANNED BY GOVT: 

1. TikTok

2. Shareit
3. Kwai
4. UC Browser
5. Baidu map 
6. Shein 
7. Clash of Kings 
8. DU battery saver 
9. Helo 
10. Likee
11. YouCam makeup 
12. Mi Community 
13. CM Browers 
14. Virus Cleaner 
15. APUS Browser 
16. ROMWE 
17. Club Factory 
18. Newsdog 
19. Beutry Plus 
20. WeChat 
21. UC News 
22. QQ Mail 
23. Weibo 
24. Xender 
25. QQ Music 
26. QQ Newsfeed 
27. Bigo Live 
28. SelfieCity 
29. Mail Master 
30. Parallel Space 31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi 
32. WeSync 
33. ES File Explorer 
34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc 
35. Meitu 
36. Vigo Video 
37. New Video Status 
38. DU Recorder 
39. Vault- Hide 
40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio 
41. DU Cleaner 
42. DU Browser 
43. Hago Play With New Friends 
44. Cam Scanner 
45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile 
46. Wonder Camera 
47. Photo Wonder 
48. QQ Player 
49. We Meet 
50. Sweet Selfie 
51. Baidu Translate 
52. Vmate 
53. QQ International 
54. QQ Security Center 
55. QQ Launcher 
56. U Video 
57. V fly Status Video 
58. Mobile Legends 
59. DU Privacy 

(With inputs from Reuters)

