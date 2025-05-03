India bans all imports from Pakistan with immediate effect over Pahalgam terror attack The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), in its notification, stated that the restriction has been imposed to safeguard national security and uphold public policy.

New Delhi:

India has banned direct or indirect import of all goods from Pakistan with immediate effect, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry notified on Saturday. It said that a new provision in this regard has been added to the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023, which will be enacted immediately.

The Commerce Ministry made it clear that any exception to the prohibition of imports will require prior approval from the Central Government.

"Prohibition on Import from Pakistan: Direct or indirect Import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, whether or not freely importable or otherwise permitted, shall be prohibited with immediate effect, until further orders. This restriction is imposed in the interest of national security and public policy. Any exception to this prohibition shall require prior approval of the Government of India," the notification stated.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), in its notification, stated that the restriction has been imposed to safeguard national security and uphold public policy. Key points of the notification:

All goods from Pakistan are covered under this ban, regardless of whether they are usually freely importable or permitted under other rules.

The restriction applies not only to imports but also to transit through India.

The decision has been made in the interest of national security and public policy.

No exceptions will be allowed unless specifically approved by the Government of India.

During April–January of the 2024–25 period, key imports from Pakistan included fruits and nuts valued at USD 0.08 million, select oil seeds and medicinal plants worth USD 0.26 million, along with organic chemicals.