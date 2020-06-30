Good Idea: Congress welcomes ban on 59 Chinese apps, seeks more 'effective' measures

The Congress on Monday said the Centre should take more substantive and effective measures as it welcomed the ban on 59 Chinese applications. India earlier this evening banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including hugely popular TikTok and UC Browser, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.
The ban, which comes in the backdrop of the stand-off along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, is also applicable for WeChat and Bigo Live. The list of applications that have been banned includes Helo, Likee, CamScanner, Vigo Video, Mi Video Call - Xiaomi, Clash of Kings as well as e-commerce platforms Club Factory and Shein.
This marks the largest sweep against the Chinese technology companies. Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said in the wake of an unprovoked attack by the China's PLA on the Indian Army, this is a welcome decision.
"We welcome the decision to ban Chinese apps. In light of the grave intrusion of our territory and the unprovoked attack on our armed forces by the Chinese army, we expect our government to take more substantial and effective measures," Patel said on Twitter.
Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said, "Banning Chinese Apps is a good idea. What about receiving money in PM CARES from Chinese Telco's and other Chinese companies? Good idea or bad." "In China everything eventually is owned or at least controlled by CCP+ PLA + Intel Organisations. Together, they are called DEEP STATE SIRE," he said in a tweet.
Here is the full list of apps that have been banned:1. TikTok
2. Shareit
3. Kwai
4. UC Browser
5. Baidu map
6. Shein
7. Clash of Kings
8. DU battery saver
9. Helo
10. Likee
11. YouCam makeup
12. Mi Community
13. CM Browers
14. Virus Cleaner
15. APUS Browser
16. ROMWE
17. Club Factory
18. Newsdog
19. Beutry Plus
20. WeChat
21. UC News
22. QQ Mail
23. Weibo
24. Xender
25. QQ Music
26. QQ Newsfeed
27. Bigo Live
28. SelfieCity
29. Mail Master
30. Parallel Space
31. Mi Video Call — Xiaomi
32. WeSync
33. ES File Explorer
34. Viva Video — QU Video Inc
35. Meitu
36. Vigo Video
37. New Video Status
38. DU Recorder
39. Vault- Hide
40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio
41. DU Cleaner
42. DU Browser
43. Hago Play With New Friends
44. Cam Scanner
45. Clean Master - Cheetah Mobile
46. Wonder Camera
47. Photo Wonder
48. QQ Player
49. We Meet
50. Sweet Selfie
51. Baidu Translate
52. Vmate
53. QQ International
54. QQ Security Center
55. QQ Launcher
56. U Video
57. V fly Status Video
58. Mobile Legends
59. DU Privacy
