Image Source : PTI Good Idea: Congress welcomes ban on 59 Chinese apps, seeks more 'effective' measures

The Congress on Monday said the Centre should take more substantive and effective measures as it welcomed the ban on 59 Chinese applications. India earlier this evening banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including hugely popular TikTok and UC Browser, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.

The ban, which comes in the backdrop of the stand-off along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, is also applicable for WeChat and Bigo Live. The list of applications that have been banned includes Helo, Likee, CamScanner, Vigo Video, Mi Video Call - Xiaomi, Clash of Kings as well as e-commerce platforms Club Factory and Shein.

This marks the largest sweep against the Chinese technology companies. Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said in the wake of an unprovoked attack by the China's PLA on the Indian Army, this is a welcome decision.

"We welcome the decision to ban Chinese apps. In light of the grave intrusion of our territory and the unprovoked attack on our armed forces by the Chinese army, we expect our government to take more substantial and effective measures," Patel said on Twitter.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said, "Banning Chinese Apps is a good idea. What about receiving money in PM CARES from Chinese Telco's and other Chinese companies? Good idea or bad." "In China everything eventually is owned or at least controlled by CCP+ PLA + Intel Organisations. Together, they are called DEEP STATE SIRE," he said in a tweet.

Here is the full list of apps that have been banned:

1. TikTok

2. Shareit

3. Kwai

4. UC Browser

5. Baidu map

6. Shein

7. Clash of Kings

8. DU battery saver

9. Helo

10. Likee

11. YouCam makeup

12. Mi Community

13. CM Browers

14. Virus Cleaner

15. APUS Browser

16. ROMWE

17. Club Factory

18. Newsdog

19. Beutry Plus

20. WeChat

21. UC News

22. QQ Mail

23. Weibo

24. Xender

25. QQ Music

26. QQ Newsfeed

27. Bigo Live

28. SelfieCity

29. Mail Master

30. Parallel Space

31. Mi Video Call — Xiaomi

32. WeSync

33. ES File Explorer

34. Viva Video — QU Video Inc

35. Meitu

36. Vigo Video

37. New Video Status

38. DU Recorder

39. Vault- Hide

40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio

41. DU Cleaner

42. DU Browser

43. Hago Play With New Friends

44. Cam Scanner

45. Clean Master - Cheetah Mobile

46. Wonder Camera

47. Photo Wonder

48. QQ Player

49. We Meet

50. Sweet Selfie

51. Baidu Translate

52. Vmate

53. QQ International

54. QQ Security Center

55. QQ Launcher

56. U Video

57. V fly Status Video

58. Mobile Legends

59. DU Privacy

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage