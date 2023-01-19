India asks Pakistan to probe allegation of sexual harassment of Indian woman at Pak mission in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/TWITTER Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

India on Thursday raised the issue of alleged sexual harassment of an Indian woman inside the Pakistan High Commission premises and asked its neighbouring nation to investigate the matter.

The major development came more than a week after a woman academician from Punjab last week accused some officials at the visa section of the Pakistan High Commission of making lewd remarks and resorting to sexual harassment.

While addressing a weekly press conference in the national capital, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the ministry has taken serious note of this complaint and added it has already raised its concerns with its Pakistani counterparts.

Pakistan says it is investigating the case

"We've raised the issue with Pakistani authorities and we have asked them to investigate the matter," he said. "We have also seen a statement by the Pakistan foreign ministry saying that they are looking into the case," Bagchi said in a reply to a question on the matter.

Earlier last week, Pakistan Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that the case is being looked into. "We attach high importance to proper etiquette and behaviour towards all visa and consular applicants. All our diplomatic staff are under strict instructions to conduct themselves professionally," Baloch said. "There are robust mechanisms in place for redressal of all public grievances. There is zero tolerance for misbehaviour and mistreatment of individuals visiting our missions," the official said.

