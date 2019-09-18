India asks Pakistan to allow PM Modi’s plane to fly through its airspace

India on Wednesday has formally requested Pakistan to allow the use of its airspace for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flight to the United States later this week.

"India has formally requested Pakistan to allow the use of its air space for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flight to New York, US. Pakistan to respond after consultations: Pakistan media," news agency ANI reported on Wednesday.

PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the US from September 21-27 to attend the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

According to reports, Pakistan will hold consultations before announcing its decision on the request.

Earlier this month, Pakistan had denied permission to President Ram Nath Kovind's aircraft fly over its airspace during an official trip to Iceland.

"India regretted Pakistan's decision to deny overflight clearance for the VVIP special flight and said, We regret the decision of the government of Pakistan to deny overflight clearance for the VVIP special flight which is otherwise granted routinely by any normal country. We call upon Pakistan to recognise the futility of such unilateral actions," he had said.

