Are India and US nearing to resolve tariff dispute? Here's what Chief Economic Advisor said

New Delhi:

Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran has expressed confidence that India and the United States could soon resolve their ongoing tariff disputes. Speaking at a session organised by the Bharat Chamber of Commerce, he said that a potential breakthrough is likely within the next eight to ten weeks. "Underneath the surface, conversations are going on between the two governments. My hunch is that in the next eight to ten weeks, we will likely see a solution to the penal tariff imposed by the US on Indian goods," he added.

Trade hurdles may ease

Nageswaran indicated that ongoing talks between New Delhi and Washington are moving in a positive direction and may provide relief for Indian exporters. Currently, India's exports to the US stand at around USD 85 billion but additional tariffs have added to the burden.

The US imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff in August on Indian products, linked to India's purchase of Russian oil. This move pushed the overall levy on New Delhi to 50 per cent. However, India has consistently maintained that its energy procurement, including sourcing oil from Russia, is driven by national interest and global market dynamics.

Strain on bilateral ties

The tariff imposition has strained India-US trade relations, though both countries had earlier announced plans to conclude the first phase of their bilateral trade agreement by the fall of 2025. The US has also urged its G7 partners to adopt similar tariff measures against countries buying oil from Russia. According to American officials, only "unified efforts" can cut off crucial funding to Moscow's war machine.

G7 discussions intensify

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer held a call with G7 finance ministers last week. During the discussions, they reiterated President Donald Trump’s push for a joint move to impose tariffs on Russian oil buyers. G7 is an intergovernmental bloc of rich, industrialised countries comprising the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the UK.

Canada is the head of the rolling G7 presidency this year. "During today's call with G7 Finance Ministers, Secretary Bessent reiterated President Trump's call to our G7 partners that, if they are truly committed to ending the war in Ukraine, they should join the United States in imposing tariffs on countries purchasing oil from Russia," a US Treasure Department statement said.

