India, Saudi Arabia sign agreement for Hajj 2026: Top-quality facilities ensured for pilgrims | Details India and Saudi Arabia have signed the Hajj 2026 agreement, confirming a 1,75,025 pilgrim quota for India. Both nations have stressed better logistics, better facilities and deeper cooperation to ensure a smooth pilgrimage.

New Delhi:

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju signed the Bilateral Hajj Agreement in Jeddah during his official visit to Saudi Arabia. The quota for Indian pilgrims has now been confirmed at 1,75,025 for Hajj 2026. Rijiju was on an official visit to Saudi Arabia from November 7 to 9 and held a bilateral meeting with the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah. The discussion covered coordination, logistics, and ongoing Hajj preparedness. An official statement noted that both sides reaffirmed their commitment to streamlining the process for Indian pilgrims.

Focus on smoother travel and better services

Discussions included facilities, transportation, accommodation and health support to ensure a smooth experience for Indian pilgrims, as per officials. After the meeting, the two delegations signed the Bilateral Hajj Agreement for Hajj 2026. Rijiju also held review meetings with Embassy and Consulate teams to inspect preparation status and appreciated their coordination with Saudi authorities.

On-ground review at key Hajj infrastructure

The minister also visited important Hajj and Umrah-related sites in Jeddah and Taif, including Terminal 1 and Haramain Station to understand the available infrastructure. He also interacted with Indian community members in both cities. Rijiju wrote on X that this was a significant step in deepening India-Saudi Arabia ties and said, "Our discussions on Hajj 2026 reaffirmed the shared commitment of both nations to ensure a safe, seamless & spiritually fulfilling journey for all Hajj pilgrims."

Strengthening bilateral ties further

The visit marks a major milestone in bilateral engagement, showcasing both nations' commitment to expand cooperation, especially in community welfare and cultural engagement. This visit reinforced goodwill, mutual respect and collaboration. The minister was accompanied by senior officials, including Aseem R Mahajan, Additional Secretary (Gulf) and Ram Singh, Joint Secretary (Hajj), Ministry of Minority Affairs.

(With inputs from PTI)

