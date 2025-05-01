India and Pakistan hold simultaneous naval drills in Arabian Sea amid tensions post-Pahalgam terror attack While such military drills are routine for both nations, the timing and proximity of these exercises have drawn attention in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack which killed 26 innocent people on April 22.

New Delhi:

In a significant development in the Arabian Sea, both India and Pakistan are holding naval exercises almost simultaneously near each other's maritime zones. The Indian Navy is conducting its maritime drills from April 30 to May 3 off the coast of Gujarat -- maintaining a position around 85 nautical miles inside its maritime boundary.

Meanwhile, just across the sea, Pakistan is also carrying out its own naval exercise which started on April 30 and set to conclude on May 2. While such military drills are routine for both nations, the timing and proximity of these exercises have drawn attention in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack which killed 26 innocent people on April 22.

As India has adopted a tough stance against Pakistan post-Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Navy on Wednesday made a bold statement by showcasing its maritime strength. Taking to its official X handle, the Navy posted, "Fuelling the Maritime Might - No mission too distant, No Sea too vast (sic)." This powerful message not only highlights the Navy's readiness and operational reach but also comes as a firm signal of strength amid rising tensions following the attack.

Indian Navy demonstrates its readiness

Earlier on Sunday (April 27), the Indian Navy said its warships have successfully carried out multiple anti-ship firings, revalidating their readiness for long-range precision "offensive" strikes. Citing "cross-border linkages" to the horrific attack, India has already promised severe punishment to those involved in the strike that triggered wide-spread outrage within the country and abroad. "Indian Navy ships undertook successful multiple anti-ship firings to revalidate and demonstrate readiness of platforms, systems and crew for long-range precision offensive strike," the Indian Navy said in a brief statement.

Pahalgam terror attack

As many as 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed and more than a dozen others injured in the Pahalgam terror attack which occurred on April 22. This has been one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The government, however, has yet to officially confirm the number of casualties in the terror attack in Pahalgam. Following the terror attack, security forces launched search operations to track down the terrorists responsible. Security has been heightened since the attack, with visuals from the area showing the streets deserted in the usually bustling tourist area.

