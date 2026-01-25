India and Europe choose strategic partnership in a 'fractured' world: Von Der Leyen The upcoming summit is expected to be a major milestone, with both sides likely to formally conclude negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The deal, which will be signed later this year, has been under discussion since talks resumed in 2022 after a long pause.

New Delhi:

India and the European Union have decided to strengthen their strategic partnership, using each other’s strengths to deal with global challenges. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the partnership offers hope and stability in what she described as a “fractured world”, ahead of the India-EU Summit scheduled for Tuesday.

The upcoming summit is expected to be a major milestone, with both sides likely to formally conclude negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The deal, which will be signed later this year, has been under discussion since talks resumed in 2022 after a long pause. India and the EU are also set to finalise a Security and Defence Partnership, expanding cooperation beyond trade.

Republic Day guests reflect growing trust

Von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa are in India as chief guests at the 77th Republic Day celebrations, marking only the second time India has invited leaders of a regional bloc for the honour. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said their presence reflects the growing closeness between India and the EU and will help open a new chapter in bilateral relations.

High-level engagements ahead of the summit

Both European leaders will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the summit, where several key outcomes are expected in areas such as trade, investment, security, mobility and clean energy. Jaishankar also held talks with the EU’s foreign and security policy chief Kaja Kallas, calling the discussions wide-ranging and productive.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic, noting that sustained discussions over the past year have brought both sides closer to a final agreement. Sefcovic said this was his tenth in-person meeting with Goyal, underlining the importance both sides place on the deal.

The European Union remains India’s largest trading partner. Trade in goods between the two stood at €124 billion in 2023, while trade in services reached nearly €60 billion, highlighting the depth of economic engagement.

Von der Leyen arrived in New Delhi on Saturday, followed by Costa on Sunday. Both leaders were received by Minister of State for Commerce Jitin Prasada and accorded a ceremonial welcome. The Ministry of External Affairs described the India-EU partnership as one based on trust, reliability and shared values.