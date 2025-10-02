Government allows Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan for Guru Nanak's birth anniversary Only selected jathas (groups) will be allowed to travel, based on recommendations from the respective state governments. These suggestions will be reviewed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and final approval will be granted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

New Delhi:

The Indian government has given permission to specific groups of Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan for upcoming celebrations marking the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, ANI reported citing sources. The visit will take place under the 1974 bilateral agreement between India and Pakistan, which permits religious pilgrimages to certain shrines across the border.



"The state government concerned will recommend to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Acting on MEA's inputs, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will give further clearance for the visit, to jathas," ANI quotes its source as saying.

This decision comes shortly after the Indian government had earlier barred Sikh pilgrims from attending the November 2025 Parkash Purab celebrations in Pakistan due to security concerns and strained relations between the two countries.

Pilgrims to take Attari-Wagah route

According to sources, pilgrims will cross into Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border and visit key religious sites such as Nankana Sahib—Guru Nanak’s birthplace—and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur. The pilgrimage will be organised by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) in partnership with Pakistan’s Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).

Despite political tensions, thousands of Sikh devotees continue to travel to Pakistan each year for major religious events like Prakash Purab, Baisakhi, and Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev.

Kartarpur Corridor major gateway for Sikh pilgrims

Since its inauguration in 2019, the Kartarpur Corridor has emerged as an important route for religious visits, allowing Sikh pilgrims visa-free access to the Kartarpur Sahib shrine. Despite this, larger groups of devotees—known as jathas—still make their journeys through the conventional protocol-based arrangements.

For the upcoming pilgrimage, both India and Pakistan are reported to be working in close coordination to ensure all security and logistical aspects are efficiently managed, aiming for a smooth and orderly flow of pilgrims.